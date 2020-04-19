Bahrain nationals evacuated from Pune

Around 125 Bahrain nationals, stranded in Pune due to the countrywide COVID-19 lockdown, left for Bahrain by a special flight on Saturday. Bahrain authorities airlifted its nationals by a special Gulf Air flight in the afternoon.

The flight had come to Pune Airport from Bahrain on Saturday morning. After boarding the passengers from Pune, the plane left for Chennai where more people boarded the flight. The Gulf Air flight then left for Bahrain from Chennai International Airport. All passengers were screened by the authorities before they were allowed to board the flight.

Operations of domestic and international flights were suspended by the Central government last month in view of the situation arising out if the COVID-19 crisis. The Union Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri on Saturday clarified that the government has not taken any decision as yet on the resumption of domestic or international flights, which have been suspended in view of the lockdown to contain coronavirus spread.

The Ministry has advised the airlines to open their bookings only after the government's decision in this regard. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.