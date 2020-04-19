Two dead in house collapse in J-K's Rajouri

Two persons were killed on Sunday when an under-construction house collapsed in Rajouri district of Jammu and Kashmir, police said. The house collapsed around 2 am in remote Dharamshal village, trapping two persons who were asleep in one of the rooms, a police official said. He said the local residents immediately launched a rescue operation.

The two trapped persons – Mohammad Pervaiz (30) and Manzoor Hussain (28) – were found dead under the debris, he added. The bodies were removed by police and further details are awaited, the official said.

