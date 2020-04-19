Haridwar and Nainital classified as COVID-19 'red zones'

After Dehradun, the state government has classified Haridwar and Nainital districts as COVID-19 "red zones". "80 percent of the total COVID-19 cases in the state are reported from Dehradun, Haridwar and Nainital. Keeping this in mind, all three districts have been classified as red-zones," said Yugal Kishor Pant, Additional Secretary (Health). Dehradun was classified as "red zone" last week.

The state's tally of COVID-19 cases reached 42 after two more persons tested positive for the coronavirus in Haridwar on Saturday. Meanwhile, India's positive coronavirus cases stood at 15,712, including 12,974 active cases of the virus. So far, 2,230 patients have either been cured or discharged while 507 deaths have been recorded in the country, as per data provided by the Ministry of Health. (ANI)