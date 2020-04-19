Haridwar and Nainital classified as COVID-19 'red zones'
After Dehradun, the state government has classified Haridwar and Nainital districts as COVID-19 "red zones".ANI | Dehradun (Uttarakhand) | Updated: 19-04-2020 11:45 IST | Created: 19-04-2020 11:45 IST
After Dehradun, the state government has classified Haridwar and Nainital districts as COVID-19 "red zones". "80 percent of the total COVID-19 cases in the state are reported from Dehradun, Haridwar and Nainital. Keeping this in mind, all three districts have been classified as red-zones," said Yugal Kishor Pant, Additional Secretary (Health). Dehradun was classified as "red zone" last week.
The state's tally of COVID-19 cases reached 42 after two more persons tested positive for the coronavirus in Haridwar on Saturday. Meanwhile, India's positive coronavirus cases stood at 15,712, including 12,974 active cases of the virus. So far, 2,230 patients have either been cured or discharged while 507 deaths have been recorded in the country, as per data provided by the Ministry of Health. (ANI)
ALSO READ
Ganga flows cleaner in Haridwar, Varanasi as industrial discharge remains low amid lockdown
One COVID-19 case reported in Haridwar
Two Tablighi Jamaat members booked for murder bid in Haridwar
Haridwar reports 2 positive COVID-19 cases, state tally increases to 37
Two more test COVID-19 positive in Haridwar, Uttarakhand's tally climbs to 42