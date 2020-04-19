Left Menu
Development News Edition

300 US nationals evacuated from Ludhiana, board special flight home from New Delhi

A total of 300 US nationals, who had been stuck in different parts of Punjab and had gathered in Ludhiana, left for their country on Saturday on a special flight from New Delhi arranged by the US embassy.

ANI | Updated: 19-04-2020 12:42 IST | Created: 19-04-2020 12:42 IST
300 US nationals evacuated from Ludhiana, board special flight home from New Delhi
The US nationals boarding the buses to Delhi. Photo/ANI. Image Credit: ANI

A total of 300 US nationals, who had been stuck in different parts of Punjab and had gathered in Ludhiana, left for their country on Saturday on a special flight from New Delhi arranged by the US embassy. The US nationals were stranded here due to the countrywide lockdown imposed by the government to contain coronavirus.

All these people had gathered in Ludhiana from different cities of Punjab to eventually board a flight from Delhi. The people were taken to Delhi by the embassy officials in buses. Operations of domestic and international flights were suspended by the central government last month in view of the situation arising out if the coronavirus crisis.

The Union Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri on Saturday clarified that the government has not taken any decision as yet on the resumption of domestic or international flights. The Ministry has advised the airlines to open their bookings only after the government's decision in this regard. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 978 release date, Luffy gets ready for a rematch with Kaido

Two students' hostels in Karnataka to be converted into quarantine centres

Lockdown data to guide policy formulation post-COVID 19

Mosques in Pakistan to remain open during Ramzan amid raging coronavirus pandemic

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Lockdown data to guide policy formulation post-COVID 19

US Center for Disease Control CDS has invited applications for the first-ever Chief Data Officer. This is enough to indicate the importance of data analytics in the post-pandemic world. However, given the huge amount of data being generated...

Videos

Latest News

Artistes release statement against 'witch-hunt' of students by Delhi Police

Over 20 film personalities, including Anurag Kashyap, Vishal Bhardwaj, Mahesh Bhatt, Ratna Pathak Shah, on Sunday released a statement raising their voice against the arrest of students and activists by Delhi Police for protesting against C...

Govt to take decision on resuming train, airline services, any discussion futile: Javadekar

Union minister Prakash Javadekar made it clear on Sunday that the central government has so far not taken any decision on starting train or airline services, asserting that any discussion on the issue is futile. Asked if the government is l...

UK not thinking of easing virus lockdown measures yet: minister

Britains government is not thinking about easing yet the lockdown enacted almost four weeks ago to help control the coronavirus outbreak, a senior minister said on Sunday.The facts and the advice are clear at the moment that we should not b...

COVID-19 testing triggers full-blown row in Bengal, TMC govt says not hiding figures

As COVID 19 continues its depredation across India and the world, a major row has erupted in West Bengal, with many in the medical fraternity and opposition parties claiming the state is reporting fewer cases as only a minuscule proportion ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020