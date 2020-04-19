Seven women report domestic violence in Odisha

Seven women have complained of abuse when the Odisha Police made calls to them, as part of the 'Phone-Up' programme - which is aimed at curbing domestic violence in the state - a top officer here said. A total of 304 calls were made on Saturday to women, who had in the past reported domestic abuse, by the State Crime Record Bureau (SCRB), he said.

"We received adverse reports from seven women during yesterday's exercise. Police officers in the districts, from where the women complained of domestic violence, have been told to take necessary measures," Director General of Police (DGP) Abhay stated. Under the newly launched 'Phone Up' programme, a senior police officer would visit the woman, who reported abuse to the SCRB cell, and verify her health condition, following which action would be initiated.

"The victims can also approach us through Odisha Police Citizen Portal and Sahayata Mobile App. These initiatives taken by the government will break the chain of violence women had been facing at home since the imposition of lockdown," another police officer added..

