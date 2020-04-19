Illicit liquor unit raided, two held in Karnataka

An illicit liquor manufacturingunit operating inside a house Dakshina Kannada district hasbeen busted and two persons arrested, official sources said onSunday

Acting on definite information, officials of the Excisedepartment raided the house at Kodman Kodi in Bantwal onSaturday and seized 1,200 litres of wash, 950 kg of jaggery,500 litres of spurious wine, 300 litres of potato-jaggerymixture and equipment used to brew liquor, they said

The raid was conducted on the direction of Excise jointcommissioner Shailaja Kote by a team led by Excisesuperintendent Vinod Kumar, the sources said.

