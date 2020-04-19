Left Menu
CAPFs direct units to take care of families of slain troops, retd personnel during COVID-19 lockdown

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 19-04-2020 14:38 IST | Created: 19-04-2020 14:38 IST
The Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs) have directed their field units to ensure that families of personnel killed in action, specially-abled and retired officials should be taken care of during the lockdown to contain the spread of COVID-19, officials said. The Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) has publicised a mobile helpline no 9560070212 for all such personnel.

"I believe that ITBP way of life has helped you become a fighter under any circumstance and a helper of society at large. Your commitment to the nation has been unparalleled. "...during this world-wide pandemic if you and your family need any type of help, you may call the nearest ITBP unit or formation," ITBP Director General (DG) S S Deswal said in an official message sent to veterans of the force.

Deswal is also holding the additional charge of the Border Security Force (BSF) DG and has issued a similar message. "I would like to assure all of you that in case of any requirement, BSF is always more than willing to extend the helping hand for which you can contact any of the nearest BSF establishments."  "You are very much part of BSF parivaar (family) and kindly feel free for seeking any kind of support during this difficult time," the BSF message said.

The force that guards Indian frontiers with Pakistan and Bangladesh has asked its field units to also take special care of the needs of the family of their "martyrs, divyangs (specially-abled troops who lost limbs in the line of duty) and the border population" in their jurisdiction. The Central Reserve Police Force issued similar directives to its field offices with a separate instruction to create WhatsApp groups for its retired personnel.  "We would be honoured to serve our elders. Should the need arise, please look for the nearest CRPF setup for any support," CRPF DG A P Maheshwari said in his message to the retired personnel.

These CAPFs, also known as paramilitary forces, are deployed to render a variety of roles in the internal security domain of the country like conducting anti-Naxal and counter-terrorist operations and assisting states in rendering law and order duties..

