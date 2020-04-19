Left Menu
Committee to be formed for enabling job opportunities to returning labourers: UP CM Adityanath

PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 19-04-2020 15:05 IST | Created: 19-04-2020 15:05 IST
The Uttar Pradesh government on Sunday decided to constitute a committee to look into generating employment opportunities for the state's labourers who are arriving back from other parts of the country in the wake of the coronavirus lockdown. Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath issued directives to constitute the committee while reviewing the lockdown situation with authorities at his official residence here, a statement issued by the government said.

"The committee should ensure creation of employment under the ODOP (One District One Product) scheme of the UP government and also organise loans melas. The increase in the revolving fund of the Government of India should be used to encourage activities of women self-help groups to create employment," he said in the statement. The chief minister also said that the products made by the women SHGs should be marketed through the ODOP scheme.

Adityanath said, "Following the imposition of the nationwide lockdown since March 25, there has been a problem of unemployment for rickshaw pullers, e-rickshaw operators, cart pullers, railway coolies and daily wage labourers. The UP government is extremely sensitive to this aspect and is making every effort to extend help to them." He also issued orders for compulsory testing of COVID-19 suspects by keeping them in shelter homes and quarantining those who are coming from outside the state. The CM instructed the Principal Secretary (Medical and Health) Amit Mohan Prasad to ensure that areas with more than 10 COVID-19 positive cases should not be opened.

Besides, Adityanath directed the district magistrates to make a concrete work plan to restart industries in the state from April 20 with certain conditions. Efforts should be made to ensure that nutritional food items are delivered at the homes of pregnant women, young girls and children for their consumption.

Instructions were also issued to ensure that all the shelter homes are regularly sanitised and precautions are taken while operating the community kitchens, the statement said..

