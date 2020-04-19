Cong thanks Centre after it reverses decision on e-commerce companies

The Congress on Sunday thanked the central government for "vindicating" its demand to prohibit e-commerce companies from selling non-essential items during lockdown as it was "injustice" to retailers and said it is "better late than never". "Dear PM, Better late then never. Yesterday, Congress Party pointed out the injustice to nearly 7 Crore shopkeepers and traders who have shut shops and businesses during lockdown as Government permitted E-Commerce companies to sell products. Thank you for vindicating our demand," Congress chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala tweeted

On Saturday, the Congress highlighted the plight of retail traders during the lockdown, alleging the government is doing "injustice" to them by allowing only e-commerce companies to sell non-essential items

The government on Sunday prohibited e-commerce platforms from selling non-essential items during the lockdown, four days after allowing the companies to sell mobile phones, refrigerators and ready-made garments.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.