Telangana Police registers case against 17 Rohingyas

The Telangana Police have registered a case against 17 Rohingyas, officials said on Sunday.

ANI | Nalgonda (Telangana) | Updated: 19-04-2020 15:42 IST | Created: 19-04-2020 15:42 IST
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

Nalgonda (Telangana) [India], April 19 (ANI):The Telangana Police have registered a case against 17 Rohingyas, officials said on Sunday.

Nalgonda Town Inspector Suresh, speaking to ANI over the phone said:"We have registered a case against 17 Rohingyas on April 5. They were staying illegally, and also conducting prayers, hence case has been registered under sections, 188 IPC (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant), 269 IPC (negligent act likely to spread infection of disease dangerous to life), 270 IPC (malignant act likely to spread infection of disease dangerous to life), 271 IPC (disobedience to quarantine rule)."

The Police Officer said a few had addresses in the Rangareddy district, so they were shifted to DMHO Rangareddy while the rest of them were shifted to Chest Hospital and Gandhi Hospital at Hyderabad.(ANI)

