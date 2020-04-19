Left Menu
India asks Pak to look into reasons behind collapse of domes of Kartarpur Gurudwara

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 19-04-2020 16:13 IST | Created: 19-04-2020 16:13 IST
India has taken up with Pakistan the issue of collapse of domes of the Kartarpur Sahib Gurudwara, one of Sikhism's holiest shrines, government sources said on Sunday. India has conveyed to Pakistan that the damage to the structures in the gurudwara has caused "great consternation" among the Sikh community, they said. "India has urged Pakistan that in deference to the sentiments of the Sikh community, the deficiencies which led to the damage to the newly constructed structures be urgently rectified and remedied," said a source.

In November last year, the two countries threw open a corridor linking Dera Baba Sahib in Gurdaspur in India and Gurdwara Kartarpur Sahib in Pakistan, in a historic people-to-people initiative. Kartarpur Sahib Gurudwara is located in Pakistan's Narowal district across the river Ravi, about four kilometres from the Dera Baba Nanak shrine. It is the final resting place of Sikh faith's founder Guru Nanak Dev.

The sources said India conveyed to Pakistan that the strong sense of faith and devotion of the Sikh community to the holy site must be fully understood and appreciated..

