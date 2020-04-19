Left Menu
Development News Edition

Our woes doubled due to lockdown 2.0: Vegetable farmers

The lockdown 2.0 have worsened the plight of farmers growing vegetables in the South West Delhi where many of these farmers are not getting labour, other resources to market their products which has resulted in the loss of their earning.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 19-04-2020 16:46 IST | Created: 19-04-2020 16:46 IST
Our woes doubled due to lockdown 2.0: Vegetable farmers
A vegetable farmers working in the field (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

The lockdown 2.0 have worsened the plight of farmers growing vegetables in the South West Delhi where many of these farmers are not getting labour, other resources to market their products which has resulted in the loss of their earning. "Due to the extended lockdown, we could not take these products to market (Mandi) for selling. Our income has been very meagre and how can we survive with this money as we have to feed our family," Kale, a vegetable farmer told ANI.

He further expressed his displeasure over the way the police is stopping him and many other vegetable farmer, at many barricades, when they wanted to sell their products at market. If this will be the scene, how can we earn money and survive?. He requested to the Government, with his folded hands, to do something for them to ensure that their livelihood and family can survive during this lockdown period.

Another vegetable farmer, in his late thirties, Prem Chand, said, we are facing tough time during this lockdown. "Our products (Vegetables) are not being properly taken to market due to the unavailability of labours, helpers. As we can't sell them, so earning has been very very low," he said.

Pleading to the Central government for immediate help, for them, Prem Chand told ANI that without government support and help, we can't survive during this hard times and crisis. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 978 release date, Luffy gets ready for a rematch with Kaido

Two students' hostels in Karnataka to be converted into quarantine centres

Lockdown data to guide policy formulation post-COVID 19

Mosques in Pakistan to remain open during Ramzan amid raging coronavirus pandemic

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Lockdown data to guide policy formulation post-COVID 19

US Center for Disease Control CDS has invited applications for the first-ever Chief Data Officer. This is enough to indicate the importance of data analytics in the post-pandemic world. However, given the huge amount of data being generated...

Videos

Latest News

Coronavirus epidemic expected to peak on May 3 in Hungary - PM Orban

Experts expect the coronavirus epidemic to peak on May 3 in Hungary, Prime Minister Viktor Orban said in a video posted on his official Facebook page on Sunday.Orban, who was visiting a hospital, said that by then Hungary would have 5,000 v...

Russell Crowe shares throwback picture from 'A Beautiful Mind' sets

Hollywood veteran Russell Crowe took a trip down the memory lane on Saturday local time and shared a throwback picture from the sets of his film -- A Beautiful Mind. The 56-year-old shared the picture of the year, 2001, on Twitter.The actor...

AIIMS RDA seeks Dr Harsh Vardhan's intervention in a case of caste, gender discrimination

Resident Doctors Association RDA of All India Institute Of Medical Sciences AIIMS here on Sunday wrote to Union Health and Family Welfare Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan over inaction of the administration against caste and gender-based harassmen...

COVID-19: Delhi lawyer offers property to be used for quarantine centre for doctors, nurses

A noted lawyer of the Delhi High Court has offered his property in the posh Nizamuddin area to be used as a quarantine centre for doctors and medical professionals in the forefront of the COVID-19 fight. Advocate M Sufian Siddiqui offered h...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020