Our woes doubled due to lockdown 2.0: Vegetable farmers

The lockdown 2.0 have worsened the plight of farmers growing vegetables in the South West Delhi where many of these farmers are not getting labour, other resources to market their products which has resulted in the loss of their earning. "Due to the extended lockdown, we could not take these products to market (Mandi) for selling. Our income has been very meagre and how can we survive with this money as we have to feed our family," Kale, a vegetable farmer told ANI.

He further expressed his displeasure over the way the police is stopping him and many other vegetable farmer, at many barricades, when they wanted to sell their products at market. If this will be the scene, how can we earn money and survive?. He requested to the Government, with his folded hands, to do something for them to ensure that their livelihood and family can survive during this lockdown period.

Another vegetable farmer, in his late thirties, Prem Chand, said, we are facing tough time during this lockdown. "Our products (Vegetables) are not being properly taken to market due to the unavailability of labours, helpers. As we can't sell them, so earning has been very very low," he said.

Pleading to the Central government for immediate help, for them, Prem Chand told ANI that without government support and help, we can't survive during this hard times and crisis. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.