Left Menu
Development News Edition

Allowing sale of non-essential items might impact lockdown, situation extremely dynamic: MHA

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 19-04-2020 17:14 IST | Created: 19-04-2020 17:14 IST
Allowing sale of non-essential items might impact lockdown, situation extremely dynamic: MHA

Underlining that the lockdown situation was "extremely dynamic", the Home Ministry said on Sunday the decision to allow sale of non-essential items through e-commerce platforms was withdrawn after it was felt that the list of goods was extensive and may impact the curbs imposed to fight COVID-19. Addressing a press conference, MHA Joint Secretary Punya Salila Srivastava said the situation was "extremely dynamic" and decisions are being reviewed "almost on daily basis".

"As you realise, some restrictions are necessary in our campaign against coronavirus. When the list of non-essential goods and overall situation was reviewed, it was felt that the list was pretty extensive. If we permit all goods, it may impact lockdown. Accordingly, the decision was reviewed," she said. Union Home Secretary Ajay Bhalla issued an order excluding non-essential items from sale by e-commerce companies from the consolidated revised guidelines, which listed the exemption given to the services and people from the purview of the lockdown.

The order said the clause --'E-commerce companies. Vehicles used by e-commerce operators will be allowed to ply with necessary permissions' -- is excluded from the guidelines. The previous order had said such items were allowed for sale through e-commerce platforms from April 20.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 978 release date, Luffy gets ready for a rematch with Kaido

Two students' hostels in Karnataka to be converted into quarantine centres

Lockdown data to guide policy formulation post-COVID 19

Mosques in Pakistan to remain open during Ramzan amid raging coronavirus pandemic

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Lockdown data to guide policy formulation post-COVID 19

US Center for Disease Control CDS has invited applications for the first-ever Chief Data Officer. This is enough to indicate the importance of data analytics in the post-pandemic world. However, given the huge amount of data being generated...

Videos

Latest News

'A failure foretold': Mexican president's business brawl gets political

Mexican business leaders fed up with President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador are beginning to marshal support for political outsiders to weaken him at the ballot box next year, in an unfolding strategy that may also fuel greater division.Lope...

Coronavirus epidemic expected to peak on May 3 in Hungary - PM Orban

Experts expect the coronavirus epidemic to peak on May 3 in Hungary, Prime Minister Viktor Orban said in a video posted on his official Facebook page on Sunday.Orban, who was visiting a hospital, said that by then Hungary would have 5,000 v...

Russell Crowe shares throwback picture from 'A Beautiful Mind' sets

Hollywood veteran Russell Crowe took a trip down the memory lane on Saturday local time and shared a throwback picture from the sets of his film -- A Beautiful Mind. The 56-year-old shared the picture of the year, 2001, on Twitter.The actor...

AIIMS RDA seeks Dr Harsh Vardhan's intervention in a case of caste, gender discrimination

Resident Doctors Association RDA of All India Institute Of Medical Sciences AIIMS here on Sunday wrote to Union Health and Family Welfare Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan over inaction of the administration against caste and gender-based harassmen...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020