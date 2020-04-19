Left Menu
Development News Edition

AIIMS RDA seeks Dr Harsh Vardhan's intervention in a case of caste, gender discrimination

Resident Doctors Association (RDA) of All India Institute Of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) on Sunday wrote to Union Minister of Health, Dr Harsh Vardhan, over 'inaction of administration over caste and gender-based harassment of a Resident Doctor by faculty at AIIMS'.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 19-04-2020 17:55 IST | Created: 19-04-2020 17:55 IST
AIIMS RDA seeks Dr Harsh Vardhan's intervention in a case of caste, gender discrimination
A view of AIIMS, New Delhi.. Image Credit: ANI

Resident Doctors Association (RDA) of All India Institute Of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) here on Sunday wrote to Union Health and Family Welfare Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan over 'inaction of the administration against caste and gender-based harassment of a resident doctor by faculty at AIIMS'. "We would like to bring to your kind notice a serious event of caste and gender-based discrimination of a Senior Resident of CDER. AIIMS, New Delhi. The Resident has made repeated appeals to the Department, Director and also has been represented through RDA AIIMS to the Administration. Despite multiple letters, there has been no adequate action taken to address this issue of grave concern and eventually leading the Resident to the edge making her take the drastic step to end her life after losing hope of justice in this prestigious institute," the letter by AIIMS RDA to the Union Minister reads.

In the letter, the RDA has added that the victim had also written to the Women's Grievance Cell and SC-ST Welfare Cell at AIIMS, New Delhi and the National SC-ST Commission, New Delhi, "but no appropriate action has been taken." The letter signed by president, general secretary, joint secretary, and Ladies' Representative of the RDA has requested Dr Harsh Vardhan's intervention in the matter to ensure that justice prevails and to "address this injustice at the earliest." (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 978 release date, Luffy gets ready for a rematch with Kaido

Two students' hostels in Karnataka to be converted into quarantine centres

Lockdown data to guide policy formulation post-COVID 19

Mosques in Pakistan to remain open during Ramzan amid raging coronavirus pandemic

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Lockdown data to guide policy formulation post-COVID 19

US Center for Disease Control CDS has invited applications for the first-ever Chief Data Officer. This is enough to indicate the importance of data analytics in the post-pandemic world. However, given the huge amount of data being generated...

Videos

Latest News

Soccer-AS Roma players agree to go without four months' salary

The players and coaching staff at Serie A side AS Roma have agreed to go without four months salary to help the club through the crisis caused by the COVID-19 outbreak.Serie A has been suspended since March 9 and it is not known if or when ...

When Ishant's "thirst for knowledge", no starry airs, impressed Gillespie

Former Australian pacer Jason Gillespie was very impressed with Ishant Sharmas thirst for knowledge when he played English county under his coaching, despite being an established international cricketer. Ishant, who has so far picked 297...

World cruise, begun before virus pandemic, approaching Spain

Passengers on a luxury liners around-the-world cruise, begun before the globe was gripped by the coronavirus pandemic, are finally approaching the end of their odyssey after 15 weeks at sea. The ship, the Costa Deliziosa, was heading Sunday...

Armed forces and military assets adequately protected from coronavirus: Rajnath

The fight against coronavirus pandemic is the biggest invisible war facing the humanity and India is confronting it with excellent synergy between all key organs of the nation, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said on Sunday. In an interview ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020