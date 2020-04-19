AIIMS RDA seeks Dr Harsh Vardhan's intervention in a case of caste, gender discrimination

Resident Doctors Association (RDA) of All India Institute Of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) here on Sunday wrote to Union Health and Family Welfare Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan over 'inaction of the administration against caste and gender-based harassment of a resident doctor by faculty at AIIMS'. "We would like to bring to your kind notice a serious event of caste and gender-based discrimination of a Senior Resident of CDER. AIIMS, New Delhi. The Resident has made repeated appeals to the Department, Director and also has been represented through RDA AIIMS to the Administration. Despite multiple letters, there has been no adequate action taken to address this issue of grave concern and eventually leading the Resident to the edge making her take the drastic step to end her life after losing hope of justice in this prestigious institute," the letter by AIIMS RDA to the Union Minister reads.

In the letter, the RDA has added that the victim had also written to the Women's Grievance Cell and SC-ST Welfare Cell at AIIMS, New Delhi and the National SC-ST Commission, New Delhi, "but no appropriate action has been taken." The letter signed by president, general secretary, joint secretary, and Ladies' Representative of the RDA has requested Dr Harsh Vardhan's intervention in the matter to ensure that justice prevails and to "address this injustice at the earliest." (ANI)

