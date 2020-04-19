Lok Sabha Secretariat to resume work from Monday

The Lok Sabha Secretariat will resume work from Monday after it was shut in the last week of March in the wake of the COVID-19 outbreak, according to an official order. The Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha were shut on March 24 after both houses were adjourned sine die following the passage of the Finance Bill for 2020-21, bringing a premature end to the budget session of Parliament, which was slated to conclude on April 3.

According to the order issued by the Lok Sabha Secretariat, it will resume work from Monday and all officers of the joint secretary rank and above will join office. Besides them, the other staff will work on a rotational basis.

The order further said while working, the secretariat staff will ensure that social distancing norms are observed. File movement shall only be through electronic mode in e-office. The only exception could be urgent files for the consideration of the Lok Sabha speaker.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

