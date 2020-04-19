Left Menu
Development News Edition

Lok Sabha Secretariat to resume work from Monday

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 19-04-2020 18:58 IST | Created: 19-04-2020 18:58 IST
Lok Sabha Secretariat to resume work from Monday

The Lok Sabha Secretariat will resume work from Monday after it was shut in the last week of March in the wake of the COVID-19 outbreak, according to an official order. The Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha were shut on March 24 after both houses were adjourned sine die following the passage of the Finance Bill for 2020-21, bringing a premature end to the budget session of Parliament, which was slated to conclude on April 3.

According to the order issued by the Lok Sabha Secretariat, it will resume work from Monday and all officers of the joint secretary rank and above will join office. Besides them, the other staff will work on a rotational basis.

The order further said while working, the secretariat staff will ensure that social distancing norms are observed. File movement shall only be through electronic mode in e-office. The only exception could be urgent files for the consideration of the Lok Sabha speaker.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 978 release date, Luffy gets ready for a rematch with Kaido

Two students' hostels in Karnataka to be converted into quarantine centres

Lockdown data to guide policy formulation post-COVID 19

Mosques in Pakistan to remain open during Ramzan amid raging coronavirus pandemic

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Lockdown data to guide policy formulation post-COVID 19

US Center for Disease Control CDS has invited applications for the first-ever Chief Data Officer. This is enough to indicate the importance of data analytics in the post-pandemic world. However, given the huge amount of data being generated...

Videos

Latest News

U.S. Lawmakers close to deal on new coronavirus funding for small business -officials

U.S. lawmakers are very close to an agreement on approving extra money to help small businesses hurt by the coronavirus pandemic and could seal a deal as early as Sunday, congressional and Trump administration officials said. I think were v...

Maha: Man stabs to death teen girl, then attempts suicide

A 24-year-old man on Sunday allegedly stabbed a 18-year-old girl to death in Amravati in Maharashtra for calling off their relationship and then tried to commit suicide, police said. The incident happened at around 11am in Lehegaon village ...

Soccer-AS Roma players agree to go without four months' salary

The players and coaching staff at Serie A side AS Roma have agreed to go without four months salary to help the club through the crisis caused by the COVID-19 outbreak.Serie A has been suspended since March 9 and it is not known if or when ...

When Ishant's "thirst for knowledge", no starry airs, impressed Gillespie

Former Australian pacer Jason Gillespie was very impressed with Ishant Sharmas thirst for knowledge when he played English county under his coaching, despite being an established international cricketer. Ishant, who has so far picked 297...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020