COVID-19: Aurangabad count reaches 30, 6 discharged on Sunday

The number of COVID-19patients in Aurangabad in Maharashtra reached 30 after a mantested positive for the novel coronavirus on Sunday, healthofficials said

They said a girl who was born on Saturday to a COVID-19 patient has tested negative for the infection

"We discharged six persons, including a seven-year-oldchild, on Sunday. The number of people who have recovered fromthe infection stands at eight in the district. We now have 22active cases," an official said.

