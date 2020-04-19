Left Menu
Development News Edition

Pineapple price rises due to lockdown in Kerala, allege fruit sellers

Fruit sellers in Kerala on Sunday alleged that the price of pineapple has gone up as the supply has been affected due to the lockdown and wholesalers have increased the price to Rs 17 per kg which was Rs 13 prior to lockdown.

ANI | Kochi (Kerala) | Updated: 19-04-2020 19:50 IST | Created: 19-04-2020 19:50 IST
Pineapple price rises due to lockdown in Kerala, allege fruit sellers
Fruit sellers selling pineapples on roadside in Kerala on Sunday. Photo/ANI. Image Credit: ANI

Fruit sellers in Kerala on Sunday alleged that the price of pineapple has gone up as the supply has been affected due to the lockdown and wholesalers have increased the price to Rs 17 per kg which was Rs 13 prior to lockdown. Rasheed, who was seen selling pineapple on the roadside, said that this fruit comes from Vazhakkulam and due to the lockdown, the supply has affected which has led the price of pineapple to go up.

"The pineapple comes from farmers in different places, especially from Vazhakkulam. The pineapple, which was previously available to us at Rs 13 per kilogram, now costs us Rs 17 per kg due to the lack of supply. If the lockdown continues, the price will go up," Rasheed said. Another seller Suresh said that his business was hit as only people who were coming on vehicles were buying the fruit and other than that nobody wants to buy it. He said that he won't be able to stay in this situation for so long.

"At present, the daily wage people have been severely affected in all sectors. In our case, few people who are coming on vehicles are the buyers. Other than that, nobody came to buy this. Due to the restrictions of vehicles, the business has been affected badly. We can't go on with this situation much longer," Suresh told ANI. The lockdown was earlier scheduled to end on April 14 and has been extended till May 3 to prevent the spread of coronavirus. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 978 release date, Luffy gets ready for a rematch with Kaido

Lockdown data to guide policy formulation post-COVID 19

Two students' hostels in Karnataka to be converted into quarantine centres

Mosques in Pakistan to remain open during Ramzan amid raging coronavirus pandemic

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Lockdown data to guide policy formulation post-COVID 19

US Center for Disease Control CDS has invited applications for the first-ever Chief Data Officer. This is enough to indicate the importance of data analytics in the post-pandemic world. However, given the huge amount of data being generated...

Videos

Latest News

Coronavirus cases in Chile top 10,000, third highest in Latin America

Chile reported over 10,000 cases of coronavirus on Sunday, the third-highest tally in Latin America, as the disease continues to ravage the economy of the worlds top copper producer. Large swaths of Santiago, a city of 6 million, are under ...

Kotak Mahindra Bank board to consider fundraising proposal this week

Private sector lender Kotak Mahindra Bank on Sunday said its board will deliberate on a fundraising plan later this week, which can possibly help promoter group led by Uday Kotak cut its stake. The Mumbai-headquartered banks board will meet...

Recovered COVID-19 patient tests positive again in Himachal

A man who had recovered from coronavirus was again found suffering from the infection in Himachal Pradesh, officials said. The man, a Tablighi Jamaat member, tested positive for the infection at Tandas Dr Rajendra Prasad Government Medical ...

UAE reports 479 new COVID-19 cases

The United Arab Emirates UAE reported an increase of 479 cases in its national count of coronavirus on Sunday, taking the total to 6,781. The UAE also reported four new deaths on Sunday taking the toll to 41. Out of four deaths on Sunday, t...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020