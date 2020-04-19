Another cop tests positive for COVID-19 in Telangana

A 35-year-old Hyderabad police constable tested positive for COVID-19 on Sunday, a day after his colleague was found to be infected by the deadly virus, police said. The duo, which performed duties at a check post from April 1 to 5 in the cityhad taken all necessary precautions, they said.

"On Saturday, one constable tested positive for the virus while his colleague also contracted the disease today, though earlier he showed no symptoms of COVID-19," a senior police official told PTI. Family members of both the constables, besides a Sub- Inspector and four other constables have been sent for government quarantine.

With the latest COVID-19 case, four policemen, including three in Hyderabad, have contracted coronavirus in the state so far..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.