42 people arrested in Noida for defying lockdown: Police

PTI | Noida | Updated: 19-04-2020 20:14 IST | Created: 19-04-2020 20:14 IST
Forty-two people were arrested while 261 vehicle owners penalised across Noida and Greater Noida on Sunday for allegedly defying restrictions imposed due to the COVID-19 lockdown, police here said. Gautam Buddh Nagar is among the districts in Uttar Pradesh where coronavirus hotspots (areas that have recorded multiple COVID-19 positive cases) have been completely sealed off, while restrictions under CrPC section 144 are also in place due to the pandemic.

"Nine FIRs were registered on Sunday for lockdown violations and 42 people arrested. A total of 659 vehicles were checked across 200 barrier points in the district and challans issued to 261 of them, while five others were impounded," the police said in a statement. The FIRs were registered under Indian Penal Code section 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant) over violation of prohibitory orders put in place under CrPC Section 144, which bars assembly of four or more persons, they said.

The Gautam Buddh Nagar police has already extended the restrictions imposed under CrPC Section 144 till May 3, covering the duration of the country-wide lockdown as announced by the central government. All public events including religious or political congregations, cultural or sports meet and protest marches and processions will remain banned till May 3 and action will be taken against violators under IPC section 188, officials said.

According to official police figures, around 2,549 people have been arrested for violating lockdown restrictions since March 25 in Gautam Buddh Nagar. Over three dozen localities have been completely sealed off across Noida and Greater Noida due to the COVID-19 outbreak, and so far 97 positive cases of coronavirus recorded in the district, according to the officials.

