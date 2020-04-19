Coronavirus: Haryana to hire retired doctors for one year

The Haryana government has decided to re-employ retired doctors on contractual basis for a year keeping in view the coronavirus outbreak. Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar has approved a proposal in this regard, an official statement said here on Sunday. The maximum age for applying has been fixed at 69 years and civil surgeons will be authorised to engage these doctors at their level, the statement said. Haryana has so far reported 250 coronavirus cases, which includes 24 foreigners. Earlier, the state government had decided to extend terms of government doctors and others involved in essential services, who were set to retire last month. Meanwhile, the government has granted permission to directors of government medical colleges to fill 197 vacant posts of faculty on contractual basis from the retired doctors up to the age of 70 for a year or till the regular incumbent joins, whichever is earlier for the effective management of the pandemic in the State. These medical colleges are Kalpana Chawla Government Medical College, Karnal; BPS Government Medical College, Khanpur Kalan, Sonipat; and Shaheed Hasan Khan Mewati Government Medical College, Nalhar, Nuh, a spokesman of Medical Education and Research Department said on Sunday. He said the director, PGIMS, Rohtak, has also been permitted to fill up posts on contractual basis. Recently, the Haryana government had announced to pay double salary to doctors, nurses, paramedical staff and others who are at the forefront of the fight against coronavirus. Chief Minister M L Khattar had described the doctors as “next to god” and said they are fighting this battle like soldiers and risking their lives to save humanity. The efforts being made by doctors, nurses and paramedical staff are commendable who are giving their best in these times of crisis, Health Minister Anil Vij had said.

