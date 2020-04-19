Left Menu
Development News Edition

Coronavirus: Haryana to hire retired doctors for one year

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 19-04-2020 20:29 IST | Created: 19-04-2020 20:29 IST
Coronavirus: Haryana to hire retired doctors for one year

The Haryana government has decided to re-employ retired doctors on contractual basis for a year keeping in view the coronavirus outbreak.         Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar has approved a proposal in this regard, an official statement said here on Sunday.         The maximum age for applying has been fixed at 69 years and civil surgeons will be authorised to engage these doctors at their level, the statement said.                 Haryana has so far reported 250 coronavirus cases, which includes 24 foreigners.          Earlier, the state government had decided to extend terms of government doctors and others involved in essential services, who were set to retire last month.         Meanwhile, the government has granted permission to directors of government medical colleges to fill 197 vacant posts of faculty on contractual basis from the retired doctors up to the age of 70 for a year or till the regular incumbent joins, whichever is earlier for the effective management of the pandemic in the State.       These medical colleges are Kalpana Chawla Government Medical College, Karnal; BPS Government Medical College, Khanpur Kalan, Sonipat; and Shaheed Hasan Khan Mewati Government Medical College, Nalhar, Nuh, a spokesman of Medical Education and Research Department said on Sunday.       He said the director, PGIMS, Rohtak, has also been permitted to fill up posts on contractual basis.        Recently, the Haryana government had announced to pay double salary to doctors, nurses, paramedical staff and others who are at the forefront of the fight against coronavirus.     Chief Minister M L Khattar had described the doctors as “next to god” and said they are fighting this battle like soldiers and risking their lives to save humanity.    The efforts being made by doctors, nurses and paramedical staff are commendable who are giving their best in these times of crisis, Health Minister Anil Vij had said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 978 release date, Luffy gets ready for a rematch with Kaido

Lockdown data to guide policy formulation post-COVID 19

Two students' hostels in Karnataka to be converted into quarantine centres

Mosques in Pakistan to remain open during Ramzan amid raging coronavirus pandemic

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Lockdown data to guide policy formulation post-COVID 19

US Center for Disease Control CDS has invited applications for the first-ever Chief Data Officer. This is enough to indicate the importance of data analytics in the post-pandemic world. However, given the huge amount of data being generated...

Videos

Latest News

67 pc of wheat area harvested amid fight against COVID-19

India, the worlds second-largest wheat producer, has so far harvested crop in 67 per cent of the sown area of 310 lakh hectare in the country, taking safety precautions against COVID-19. Amidst the uncertainty prevailing today, the one acti...

Punjab's COVID-19 cases rise to 238

With four positive cases reported in SAS Nagar of Punjab on Sunday, the total number of COVID-19 cases in the State rises to 238. This includes 16 deaths and 35 persons cured so far in the State, said the Department of Information and Publi...

Armed forces and military assets adequately protected from coronavirus: Rajnath

The fight against coronavirus pandemic is the biggest invisible war facing the humanity and India is confronting it with excellent synergy among all key organs of the nation, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said on Sunday. In an interview to...

Frontline medical personnel to stay in their work headquarters: West Bengal govt

West Bengal Department of Health and Family Welfare has issued an order for all medical personnel who are on the frontlines of the coronavirus pandemic, stating that they will have to stay in the vicinity of their workplaces and not at thei...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020