UP cop suspended for threatening man to implicate him in false case

Bulandshahr (UP) A police sub-inspector was suspended here on Sunday for allegedly threatening a cloth merchant to implicate him in a false case and demanding Rs 1 lakh from him for not registering an FIR against him, officials said. The SI, Yashpal Singh, has been prima facie found guilty of demanding the money for not arresting the merchant of Ramghat Town here, they said.

The merchant had complained that the SI, posted at Ramghat Police Station, had threatened to falsely implicate him in a drug trafficking case on Saturday, police said. The complainant had earlier paid Rs 20,000 to the SI and Rs 10,000 more on Sunday.

The SP (Rural) found the allegations against the SI true, following which SSP Santosh Kumar Singh suspended him, according to police..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.