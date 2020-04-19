Two IR personnel assaulted by mob

Two personnel of Indian Reserve (IR) Battalion were allegedly assaulted by a mob while keeping vigil along the Mizoram-Tripura border in west Mizorams Mamit district in the wake of novel coronavirus pandemic, a senior police officer said on Sunday. The two identified as C Lalhruaitluanga and R.

Zairemmawia, were part of the force, which was guarding the state border at Zomuantlang in Mamit district under the jurisdiction of West Phaileng police station, to prevent cross border movement, the officer said. Mizoram Deputy Inspector General of Police (Northern Range) Lalbiakthanga Khiangte told PTI that the incident occurred around 5 pm on Saturday when the two personnel asked four Chakma men, who were part of village task force, to stop playing cards and remain vigil as senior officers were about to make an inspection.

At Zomuantlang volunteers from Mizoram and Tripura are jointly guarding the inter-state borders to prevent public movement in a bid to contain the spread of novel coronavirus, according to Khiangte. The volunteers were assisted by Mizoram police and Indian Reserve battalion personnel.

Irritated by the order, the four men incited their friends numbering about 100 in a neighbouring village on Tripura side and assaulted the two personnel, the police officer said. He said that a case has been registered at West Phaileng police station over the alleged assault.

Khiangte also said that he informed his Tripura counterpart about the incident and the Mizoram government has sent reinforcement to Zomuantlang. The two injured personnel were admitted at Aizawl civil hospital on Sunday and they were out of danger, he said.

Meanwhile, Mizorams apex student body Mizo Zirlai Pawl (MZP) and main opposition Mizoram Peoples Movement (ZPM) condemned the incident and demand stringent punishment against those involved in the alleged assault. The MZP also demanded the removal of the officer in- charge of Zomuantlang outpost and asked the state government to deploy more policemen there.

