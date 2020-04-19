Left Menu
Development News Edition

Resident doctors of AIIMS write to Union minister over harassment of colleague who attempted suicide

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 19-04-2020 21:32 IST | Created: 19-04-2020 21:32 IST
Resident doctors of AIIMS write to Union minister over harassment of colleague who attempted suicide

The Resident Doctors Association (RDA) of AIIMS wrote to Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan on Sunday about the administration's "inaction" on the alleged harassment of a resident doctor on the basis of caste and gender by the faculty at the premier hospital. The female doctor attempted to commit suicide on Friday, one of his colleagues at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) here said.

"We would like to bring to your kind notice a serious event of caste and gender based discrimination of a Senior Resident of CDER, AIIMS. The Resident has made repeated appeals to the Department, the Director and also has been represented through RDA, AIIMS to the administration. "Despite multiple letters (on three different dates), there has been no adequate action to address this issue of grave concern and eventually, leading the Resident to the edge, making her take the drastic step to end her life after losing the hope of justice in this prestigious institute," the RDA's letter, seeking the minister's intervention in the matter, said.

It said the doctor had also written to the Women's Grievance Cell and SC-ST Welfare Cell of AIIMS as well as the National SC-ST Commission, but no appropriate action was taken. "The reluctant behaviour of the administration and the institute committee led the resident to take such an extreme step of inflicting self-harm. Therefore, we appeal to the administration and the ministries concerned to expedite the process and address this injustice at the earliest. We look upon you for justice to prevail and to ensure that such actions do not happen again," the letter added.

According to a senior resident doctor, she tried to kill herself by taking some pills but within hours, some of her colleagues found out about it and rushed her to the emergency department of the hospital. She is presently admitted to the hospital..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 978 release date, Luffy gets ready for a rematch with Kaido

Lockdown data to guide policy formulation post-COVID 19

Two students' hostels in Karnataka to be converted into quarantine centres

Crash Landing on You Season 2 renewal, release, What latest we know

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Lockdown data to guide policy formulation post-COVID 19

US Center for Disease Control CDS has invited applications for the first-ever Chief Data Officer. This is enough to indicate the importance of data analytics in the post-pandemic world. However, given the huge amount of data being generated...

Videos

Latest News

EU commissioner slams Europe's 'morbid dependency' on China

European Commission vice-president Vera Jourova on Sunday chided the EU for what she said was its morbid dependency on China and India for medical supplies, a situation highlighted by the coronavirus crisis. This crisis has revealed our mo...

G20 health ministers hold virtual meeting on coronavirus

Health ministers from the Group of 20 major economies held a virtual meeting on Sunday to work on a joint response to the coronavirus pandemic and will issue a statement, the G20 said in a separate statement.It said a planned virtual news c...

Health min visits Rajiv Gandhi Super Speciality Hospital; hails staffers

Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan on Sunday visited the Rajiv Gandhi Super Specialty Hospital here lauded the staffers for their resilience and hard work in dealing with the COVID-19 pandemic. The health facility in Dilshad Garden area of...

No fresh case reported from Himachal; tally stays at 40

No new coronavirus case surfaced in Himachal Pradesh on Sunday, keeping the state tally at 40, even as 355 samples were sent for testing , a senior health official said. Of the samples sent for testing, 178 were declared negative while repo...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020