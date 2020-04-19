Left Menu
Development News Edition

Coronavirus spreading in Delhi, won't relax lockdown just yet: Kejriwal

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 19-04-2020 21:38 IST | Created: 19-04-2020 21:38 IST
Coronavirus spreading in Delhi, won't relax lockdown just yet: Kejriwal

The Delhi government will not relax the lockdown for at least a week as the coronavirus spread appears to have gained pace, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said on Sunday, stressing that the national capital has "borne the maximum burnt" while containing the crisis. Citing instances of asymptomatic people testing positive for the virus, Kejriwal said out of 736 samples collected recently, 186 were found infected by COVID-19 and the people did not know they were carrying the virus. He said rapid testing of all people engaged in food distribution at government-run centres will be carried out after one of them tested positive.

Kejriwal, however, assured the situation is under control and his government will reassess it after a week to see what relaxations can be given. An order by Chief Secretary Vijay Dev said the administration will review the situation on April 27. "The situation of COVID-19 has been assessed, and in the view of the present scenario, it appears to be necessary to maintain status quo in larger public interest,” it said. On Saturday, the Delhi government had also issued an order to maintain status-quo in the functioning of its departments. There are 70 Delhi government departments which have 1,500 offices.

Meanwhile, all central government's deputy secretary level officers and above will join office from Monday. While addressing an online briefing, Kejriwal cited the Tablighi Jamaat congregation last month, a major hotspot, and the large inflow of travellers from other countries to Delhi as the reasons for the spread of the virus, and said Delhi was "fighting a difficult battle". “Delhi bore the maximum burnt (sabse zyaada maar Delhi ko bardhasht karni paadi),” he said, citing the inflow of people from abroad. “Delhi also bore the brunt due to the markaz incident," he said. The chief minister also acknowledged the difficulties faced by people during the lockdown. “We want to relax it. But if we give relaxations and there is a shortage of ICU, ventilators, oxygen in hospitals and people lose their lives, we won't be able to forgive ourselves," Kejriwal said.             “Had there been no lockdown, the situation here would have been similar to Italy and Spain," he warned, stressing that Delhi has 2 per cent of the country's population but 12 per cent of the total COVID-19 cases.             Kejriwal said there are roughly 1,900 coronavirus cases in Delhi, of which 26 are currently in intensive care and six on ventilator support. According to a PTI tally, Delhi has maximum number of COVID-19 cases after Maharashtra.              The Delhi government also increased the COVID-19 containment zones to 78. In a containment zone, people are not allowed to step out of their homes and essential items are delivered at their doorsteps by the government.

Talking about the asymptotic cases, Kejriwal said, "When we talked to one of them, he said he was engaged in serving food at a government-run centre. I have ordered for rapid testing of all those who visited the centre. We will also do rapid testing of all people engaged in food distribution at government-run centres.”             He has previously said his government has been serving food to around 10 lakh people daily..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 978 release date, Luffy gets ready for a rematch with Kaido

Lockdown data to guide policy formulation post-COVID 19

Two students' hostels in Karnataka to be converted into quarantine centres

Crash Landing on You Season 2 renewal, release, What latest we know

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Lockdown data to guide policy formulation post-COVID 19

US Center for Disease Control CDS has invited applications for the first-ever Chief Data Officer. This is enough to indicate the importance of data analytics in the post-pandemic world. However, given the huge amount of data being generated...

Videos

Latest News

Ricky Ponting was my 'hero' growing up: Marcus Stoinis

Australias Marcus Stoinis on Sunday said former cricketer Ricky Ponting was his hero when he was growing up. Ricky Ponting, my God, he has been my hero for a long time. And Matthew Hayden was the guy I wanted to bat like when I was growing ...

Necessary to support WHO's efforts to combat COVID-19:Russian Health Minister

MOSCOW, April 19 SputnikANI - The international community must continue to support the World Health Organizations WHO efforts to combat the ongoing COVID-19 outbreak and commit to supporting attempts to improve pandemic response mechanisms,...

Italy's Conte doubles down on demand for coronabonds

The full firepower of the European Union will be needed to overcome the historic shock of the coronavirus crisis, Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte told German media Sunday, repeating calls to pool European debt. Ahead of a video confer...

EU commissioner slams Europe's 'morbid dependency' on China

European Commission vice-president Vera Jourova on Sunday chided the EU for what she said was its morbid dependency on China and India for medical supplies, a situation highlighted by the coronavirus crisis. This crisis has revealed our mo...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020