COVID-19 cases in Nashik district up by 8 to 99; death toll 6

PTI | Nashik | Updated: 19-04-2020 21:45 IST | Created: 19-04-2020 21:45 IST
COVID-19 cases in Nashik district up by 8 to 99; death toll 6

The number of COVID-19 fatalities in Nashik district in Maharashtra rose to six on Sunday, with two more deaths being reported from Malegaon, a district official said. The tally of coronavirus positive cases in the district has risen to 99 with eight more people, also from Malegaon, being found to have contracted the viral infection.

Of the total 99 COVID-19 cases, 85 patients are residents of Malegaon. While ten others are from Nashik city and four from other talukas in the district, the official said. Altogether 14 new coronavirus suspects were admitted in various hospitals in the district on Sunday.

At the same time, a 44-year-old COVID-19 patient from Govind Nagar area in Nashik has recovered, with his second test coming negative for the infection, the official said. This is the second such case in the district to have recovered, he added.

