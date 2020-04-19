Left Menu
No. of COVID-19 cases climbs to 1,100 in UP

PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 19-04-2020 21:52 IST | Created: 19-04-2020 21:52 IST
As many as 125 fresh COVID-19 cases were reported in Uttar Pradesh on Sunday, taking the total number of such cases to 1,100 in the state, the health department said. Of the 125 fresh cases, 43 were reported from Agra, 19 from Saharanpur and 18 from Varanasi.

Of the 1,100 coronavirus cases reported from the state so far, Agra accounts for 240, Lucknow 165, Gautam Buddh Nagar 95, Meerut 74, Saharanpur 72, Moradabad 57, Firozabad 48 and Ghaziabad 41. Dr Vikasendu Agrawal, Joint Director and State Surveillance Officer, Integrated Disease Surveillance Programme (IDSP), in a statement said, "19 patients have been declared recovered and discharged on Sunday, taking the total number (of such patients) to 127. Two new districts -- Shahjahanpur and Barabanki -- are now COVID-free, taking the number of COVID-recovered districts to eight." The state has registered 17 deaths due to the deadly virus so far -- six from Agra, three from Meerut, two from Moradabad and one each from Basti, Varanasi, Bulandshahr, Kanpur, Lucknow and Firozabad -- he said.

The number of active cases in the state stands at 956, Agarwal said in the statement. Earlier, speaking to reporters here, Principal Secretary, Medical and Health Amit Mohan Prasad said, "Around 18.5 per cent of the patients are in the age group of 0-20 years, 47.3 per cent 21-40 years, 24.7 per cent 41-60 years and nine per cent are aged above 60 years. Males account for 78 per cent cases, while females account for 22 per cent." PTI NAV RC

