Left Menu
Development News Edition

Army takes over day-time management of quarantine facility in Narela

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 19-04-2020 21:54 IST | Created: 19-04-2020 21:54 IST
Army takes over day-time management of quarantine facility in Narela

A team of doctors and paramedics from the army has "taken over the day-time management" of a quarantine facility in Delhi's Narela which is currently housing 932 Tablighi Jamaat members who attended a congregation in Nizamuddin last month. Narela quarantine centre is among the largest centres in the country for managing COVID-19 suspects in Delhi. It was established by the Delhi government in mid-March.

A team of army doctors and nursing staff has been assisting the civil administration at this facility since April 1. "From April 16, the army has taken the initiative to manage the facility from 8 am to 8 pm relieving the Delhi government doctors and medical staff to manage the facility only during the night," the army said in a statement on Sunday.

The army team comprises 40 personnel, who include six medical officers along with 18 paramedical staff, and have volunteered to stay on the premises only, it said. Initially, 250 foreign nationals who arrived from abroad were kept at this centre, and later an additional strength of approximately 1,000 more were brought here from Nizamuddin Markaz.

"Presently, 932 members from Markaz are being taken care in the facility and 367 out of them have been tested positive for COVID-19," it said. The professional approach of the army medical team has "won the hearts of inmates" who have been very cooperative and positive to the team, thereby, facilitating smooth handling of all medical procedures, the statement said.

There has been a "tremendous synergy" of the army with civil administration to run this entire facility. The army will continue to fight with resolve and determination to contribute wholeheartedly to the national efforts against the coronavirus pandemic for safety of all our citizens,it added. The number of coronavirus cases in Delhi till Sunday was 1,893, including 43 deaths.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 978 release date, Luffy gets ready for a rematch with Kaido

Lockdown data to guide policy formulation post-COVID 19

Two students' hostels in Karnataka to be converted into quarantine centres

Crash Landing on You Season 2 renewal, release, What latest we know

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Lockdown data to guide policy formulation post-COVID 19

US Center for Disease Control CDS has invited applications for the first-ever Chief Data Officer. This is enough to indicate the importance of data analytics in the post-pandemic world. However, given the huge amount of data being generated...

Videos

Latest News

Ricky Ponting was my 'hero' growing up: Marcus Stoinis

Australias Marcus Stoinis on Sunday said former cricketer Ricky Ponting was his hero when he was growing up. Ricky Ponting, my God, he has been my hero for a long time. And Matthew Hayden was the guy I wanted to bat like when I was growing ...

Necessary to support WHO's efforts to combat COVID-19:Russian Health Minister

MOSCOW, April 19 SputnikANI - The international community must continue to support the World Health Organizations WHO efforts to combat the ongoing COVID-19 outbreak and commit to supporting attempts to improve pandemic response mechanisms,...

Italy's Conte doubles down on demand for coronabonds

The full firepower of the European Union will be needed to overcome the historic shock of the coronavirus crisis, Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte told German media Sunday, repeating calls to pool European debt. Ahead of a video confer...

EU commissioner slams Europe's 'morbid dependency' on China

European Commission vice-president Vera Jourova on Sunday chided the EU for what she said was its morbid dependency on China and India for medical supplies, a situation highlighted by the coronavirus crisis. This crisis has revealed our mo...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020