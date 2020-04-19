Left Menu
People should offer namaz at homes during Ramzan and follow State Govt's guidelines: Maharashtra Home Minister

Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh on Sunday said that as Ramzan month is set to commence, people should offer namaz at their homes and obey the guidelines issued by the State Government.

ANI | Aurangabad (Maharashtra) | Updated: 19-04-2020 21:58 IST | Created: 19-04-2020 21:58 IST
Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh in Aurangabad on Sunday (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh on Sunday said that as Ramzan month is set to commence, people should offer namaz at their homes and obey the guidelines issued by the State Government. "People belonging to various religions reside in Maharashtra. The month of Ramzan is about to begin and all the clerics have issued a Fatwa stating that everyone should offer namaz while staying at their homes."

"I am confident that all the Muslim brothers will obey the guidelines issued by the State Government," he added. Meanwhile, Mahrashtra has reported 3651 positive COVID-19 cases, according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

The total number of positive cases in India has mounted to 16,116 and 519 deaths have been reported till now. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

