COVID-19: Union Health Ministry asks its employees to take precautions at work

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 19-04-2020 23:21 IST | Created: 19-04-2020 23:21 IST
The Union Health Ministry on Sunday advised all its employees to take precautionary measures at work from April 20 onwards in order to contain the spread of COVID-19. The ministry has directed that all its employees should cover their faces with a reusable mask while going to work and follow the guidelines of the state governments concerned on movement in containment zones.

In an office memorandum, the Health Ministry said, "All the employees coming to office must use reusable face cover. Those employees who are residing in notified containment zones are required to follow the guidelines of the concerned state government regarding movement in these containment zones and join office only when they are allowed to do so." The memorandum was issued in reference to the Ministry of Home Affairs consolidated revised guidelines on the measures to be taken by the ministries/state governments and departments for containment of COVID-19. It has directed the officials from all departments under the health ministry, to ensure proper cleaning and frequent sanitisation of the workplace particularly of the frequently touched surfaces.

The government has also asked the employees to maintain personal hygiene and physical distancing besides following strict disinfection protocols as per guidelines. "Practise frequent handwashing with soap and water or use alcohol-based hand sanitisers.

"Seating arrangements in rooms may be made to ensure adequate distance between officials in the rooms. Gatherings, especially in canteens, must be avoided. Gathering of five or more persons at any place in the office should be avoided," it said. The Health Ministry has also directed that all meetings be held through video conferencing only.

It said all employees who are at higher risk, that is, older employees, pregnant employees and those who have underlying medical conditions should take extra precautions. "These employees should not be exposed to any frontline work requiring direct contact with the public," it said.

