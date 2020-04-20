Left Menu
Bihar: 3 more test positive for COVID-19, total cases reach 96

PTI | Patna | Updated: 20-04-2020 11:19 IST | Created: 20-04-2020 11:19 IST
Three more persons have tested positive for the novel coronavirus in Bihar, taking the number of COVID-19 cases in the state to 96, an official said. They came in contact with COVID-19 patients, Health Department Principal Secretary Sanjay Kumar tweeted late on Sunday night.

The three persons - aged 30, 36 and 52 years -- hail from Jamapur in Munger districts of the state, he said. The disease has claimed two lives in the state while 42 patients have recovered till now. There were 52 active cases in Bihar till Sunday night. The total number of samples tested in the state so far is 10,746.

Of the total 96 COVID-19 cases in Bihar, Siwan district reported the highest number of 29 cases. It was followed by 20 in Munger, 11 in Nalanda, nine in Begusarai, seven in Patna, five in Gaya, four in Buxar, three each in Gopalganj and Nawada, and one each in Lakhisarai, Saran, Bhagalpur, Vaishali and Bhojpur, a state health bulletin said. Of the 38 districts in the state, 14 have so far reported COVID-19 cases.

