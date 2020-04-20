Odisha policeman suspended for entering Jagannath temple amid lockdown

Left Menu
PTI | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 20-04-2020 11:37 IST | Created: 20-04-2020 11:37 IST
A police inspector in Odisha has been suspended for allegedly entering Shree Jagannath temple in Puri, in violation of the ongoing lockdown imposed to contain the spread of novel coronavirus, a senior officer said on Monday. A case has been registered against the inspector for his misconduct, the officer said.

"DGP has placed Inspector Deepak Kumar Jena IIC Badachana PS under suspension for his misconduct. Puri Singhdwar PS Case no 40/2020 has also been registered against him," the Odisha police tweeted. Despite a ban on the entry of people and congregation at places of worship enforced in the wake of the COVID-19 outbreak, the officer along with his family members had entered Shree Jagannath temple through the south gate of the 12th century shrine on Saturday evening, police said.

The matter came to light after a havildar on-duty, who had tried to stop them from entering the temple, lodged an FIR at Singhadwar police station. After preliminary investigation, a case was registered against Jena for violating regulations imposed in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak, and further enquiry is in progress, the officer said.

All places of worship in Odisha including Shree Jagannath temple have been closed for devotees amid the lockdown..

