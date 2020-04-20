Left Menu
Coronavirus: Latest updates on COVID-19 crisis around the world

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 20-04-2020 12:04 IST | Created: 20-04-2020 12:04 IST
Here are the latest updates on the coronavirus crisis in India and other parts of the world on Monday. 11:43 a.m.

Death toll in Indore rises to 52 as three more people in the district die due to COVID-19 complications. 11:40 a.m.

A bright red robot at the district collectorate in Bulandshahr, UP is helping people maintain social distancing and minimise spread of coronavirus by dispensing sanitiser to staff and visitors. 11:36 a.m. Odisha policeman suspended for entering Jagannath temple amid lockdown.

11:28 a.m. Centre asks states and UTs to strictly comply with COVID-19 lockdown guidelines and not dilute them.

11:21 a.m. The number of coronavirus cases in Gujarat rose to 1,851 after 108 more people tested positive for the disease, officials say.

11:16 a.m. Three more persons have tested positive for the novel coronavirus in Bihar, taking the number of COVID-19 cases in the state to 96.

11:15 a.m. Four more patients succumbed to coronavirus in Gujarat, taking the toll in the state to 67, official says.

10:59 a.m. Actors Hrithik Roshan, Ajay Devgn and Varun Dhawan urge those recovered from COVID-19 to donate blood to fight virus.

10:53 a.m. The number of COVID-19 cases in Jammu and Kashmir climbs to 354 as four more persons tested positive for the virus.

10:52 a.m. Amid the coronavirus lockdown, a group of activists has taken the initiative of providing food to monkeys starving along the Mumbai-Ahmedabad highway here in Maharashtra.

10:51 a.m. Novel method developed to understand how coronavirus evolves.

10:48 a.m. The Centre says the COVID-19 situation is "especially serious" in Mumbai, Pune, Indore, Jaipur, Kolkata and a few other places in West Bengal, and violation of lockdown measures risk the spread of the novel coronavirus.

10:33 a.m. Indian-origin British filmmaker Gurinder Chadha's aunt has died due to coronavirus complications. 10:29 a.m.

Thirty students, who were brought to UP from Kota in buses sent by the state government, have reached their homes Muzaffarnagar, amid the nationwide lockdown imposed to prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus. 10:28 a.m. Bangladesh wicket-keeper batsman Mushfiqur Rahim decides to auction his bat to raise funds for the COVID-19 relief work in his country.

10:27 a.m. One more person dies of coronavirus in Rajasthan while 17 fresh cases reported on Monday, officials say.

10:25 a.m. Indian-American Dr Madhvi Aya, who contracted the coronavirus in the line of duty in New York, the country's COVID-19 epicentre, could only exchange text messages with her husband and daughter from her hospital bed before she lost the battle to the deadly virus.

10:20 a.m. Textile body develops high quality cloth to make 'N-99' masks.

10:16 a.m. Toll collection on National Highways across the country resumes in line with government directives, a move which is being opposed by transporters.

10:00 a.m. The Punjab government rules out any relaxation in the curfew till May 3 barring wheat procurement.

9:51 a.m. COVID-19 death toll rises to 543 in country as the number of cases climb to 17,265, Union Health Ministry says.

9:42 a.m. US wants to send team of experts inside China for COVID-19 probe, US President Donald Trump says.

9:23 a.m. MP government to make available 50 lakh low cost masks at PDS shops.

8:42 a.m. China's new confirmed coronavirus cases dropped to 12 with eight of them reported from Chinese nationals coming from abroad, taking the total tally to 82,747, health officials say.

8:16 a.m. The US has carried out more tests for the novel coronavirus pandemic than 10 other countries, including India, taken together, President Donald Trump says.

Lockdown data to guide policy formulation post-COVID 19

US Center for Disease Control CDS has invited applications for the first-ever Chief Data Officer. This is enough to indicate the importance of data analytics in the post-pandemic world. However, given the huge amount of data being generated...

