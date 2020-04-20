Left Menu
Migration Commission exploring possibility of involving migrant youth in local economic activities

PTI | Pithoragarh | Updated: 20-04-2020 13:57 IST | Created: 20-04-2020 13:57 IST
With a large number of migrant youths returning to their villages following the lockdown, the Uttarakhand Migration Commission has begun an exercise to explore the possibility of involving them in local economic activities and help them settle in their own villages. The commission conducted a survey of such youths asking them if they would like to take up an occupation in their respective villages, an official here said.

"We have received a 26-point format from the Migration Commission which has to be filled out by block level offices by asking the migrant youths some questions," Pithoragarh District Development Officer Gopal Giri Goswami said. Over 5,500 migrant youths have returned to their villages in the district following the countrywide lockdown, he said. "We have sent the format received from the commission to all the eight blocks that will distribute them among the migrant youths to have their answers to the questions asked,” the DDO said.

There is good scope in food processing, animal husbandry, poultry, seed production, horticulture and minor engineering industries if the youths want to settle in their respective villages, the official said. "The government is willing to give them facilities of self employment if they make up their mind about settling in their respective villages even after the coronavirus crisis blows over," the DDO said.

Continued migration of youths from the remote hilly areas of Uttarakhand in search of livelihood has been a major problem for successive state governments..

