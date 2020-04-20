UP healthcare worker injured, husband and son die after truck hits their motorcycle

A woman healthcare worker was injured, while her husband and 10-year-old son died after their motorcycle was hit by a truck in Uttar Pradesh's Fatehpur district, police said on Monday. Sushma, along with her husband and son, was going to a community health centre in Bulandshahr district as she had received the final notice to resume duty, SHO of Aung Police Station N K Nagar said.

The accident took place at Keechakpur village on Sunday, he said. Sushma sustained injuries, while her husband Akhilesh Singh (34) and son Aditya died, the SHO said.

The truck was impounded and a case was registered against its driver, police said..

