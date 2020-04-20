KVS goes digital to compensate students for loss of teaching

Left Menu
In the wake of COVID-19 pandemic, the Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan (KVS) has taken various steps to stay connected with their students through digital platforms "to compensate for the loss of quality instruction time."

Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

In the wake of COVID-19 pandemic, the Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan (KVS) has taken various steps to stay connected with their students through digital platforms "to compensate for the loss of quality instruction time." In an official statement on Monday, the KVS said that "a large number of teachers are connecting with their students through digital platforms to compensate for the loss of quality instruction time."

According to the statement, the KVS has also shared the schedule of lessons of the recorded and live programmes of NIOS for secondary and senior secondary classes from their SwayamPrabha Portal commencing from April 7. The KVS has nominated some selected teachers for Live Session conducted by NIOS at SwayamPrabha portal to address the queries and clear the doubts of the learners through Skype and Live Web Chat. The details of the nominated teachers have been shared with all the ROs.

Due to the sudden closure of the Vidyalayas, the principals and teachers are also reaching out to their students to ensure their mental well-being. "In view of the alarming situation created by COVID-19 in the country, it was decided that on a formal request from any defence authority or district administration, the schools shall allow the use of classrooms of KV school buildings for temporary housing of suspected COVID-19 cases," said the KVS in the statement.

As on date, 80 KVs across the country have been taken over by various competent authorities for using them as quarantine centres. The KVS teachers and non-teaching employees have contributed Rs 10,40,60,536 to the PM-CARES Fund to support the nation in its fight against COVID-19. (ANI)

