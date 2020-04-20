Left Menu
Development News Edition

Coronavirus: Assam shelves temporary hospital plan, targets

PTI | Guwahati | Updated: 20-04-2020 16:06 IST | Created: 20-04-2020 16:06 IST
Coronavirus: Assam shelves temporary hospital plan, targets

The Assam government on Monday said it has shelved a plan to construct five temporary hospitals for COVID-19 patients, and in its place set a target of creating 1,000 ICU beds at its permanent facilities across the state. Health and Family Welfare Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said that the decision was taken considering the current situation in which permanent infrastructure in the healthcare sector needs to be strengthened in the state.

"The fear of coronavirus is there in the state at this moment. So we are focussing on increasing the strength at permanent hospitals," he said at a press conference here. On March 26, Sarma had announced that the state was planning to build five temporary hospitals with 300 beds each across the state to treat COVID-19 positive patients.

Sarma, who is also the state Finance minister, informed that the government has collected Rs 99.56 crore as donations in Asom Arogya Nidhi account for creating the temporary structures, but it will stop collecting it after the amount touches Rs 101 crore. "Now our target is to create 1,000 Intensive Care Unit (ICU) beds in our own hospitals. Many hospital buildings are coming up at the moment in the districts. In this way, we will have our own permanent facilities," he added.

The Central government is likely to provide Rs 168 crore to the state for its fight against the novel coronavirus, Sarma said. "Therefore, with Rs 100 crore from Asom Arogya Nidhi, we will have Rs 268 crore in total. It will be sufficient to augment our existing facilities," he added.

According to the Assam Health and Family Welfare Department's daily bulletin on Sunday, there are 440 ICU beds and 303 ventilators in government and private hospitals for treating COVID-19 positive cases. The state has tested a total of 4,865 samples so far for novel coronavirus, of which 34 have been found positive and one has died, while 18 have been cured and released from hospitals.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Six of top-10 firms add Rs 53,702 cr in m-cap; ICICI Bank leads

SpiceJet decides to send staff earning more than Rs 50,000 monthly salary on leave without pay on rotational basis: Sources.

Science News Roundup: Coronavirus forces detour for homecoming astronauts; NASA sets launch date for SpaceX U.S and more

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 22 synopsis revealed, team reaches new depths in finding Money Pit

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Lockdown data to guide policy formulation post-COVID 19

US Center for Disease Control CDS has invited applications for the first-ever Chief Data Officer. This is enough to indicate the importance of data analytics in the post-pandemic world. However, given the huge amount of data being generated...

Videos

Latest News

Russia's Putin says peak of coronavirus crisis is ahead

President Vladimir Putin said on Monday that Russia had managed to curb the coronavirus crisis but the peak of the outbreak still lay ahead.The number of Russian confirmed coronavirus cases surpassed 47,000 on Monday with a death toll of 40...

Union Minister Reddy visits ISKCON temple's community kitchen

Union Minister of State for Home Affairs G Kishan Reddy on Monday visited ISKCON temple in Dwarka on Monday, where a community kitchen had been organised for the needy amid the lockdown.The ISKCON movement has a global presence. It is known...

Ban on doorstep delivery of newspapers: HC seeks Maha response

The Nagpur bench of the Bombay High Court on Monday sought the Maharashtra governments response to a plea challenging its circular prohibiting door- to-door distribution of newspapers in view of the coronavirus pandemic. Justice N W Sambre ...

Two-day conference of India's top military brass postponed indefinitely

A two-day conference of the top military brass of the country has been postponed indefinitely in view of the coronavirus pandemic, military sources said Monday. The Unified Commanders Conference UCC was to be held from April 22 to 23. In ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020