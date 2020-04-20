No relaxations in TN; Lockdown curbs to continue till May 3

The Tamil Nadu government on Monday said the prohibitory orders enforced in the state to implement the ongoing coronavirus-triggered lockdown will continue till May 3. The decision had been taken to intensify steps to prevent further spread of the deadly virus, an official release here said.

Tamil Nadu is one of the worst affected states with 1,477 positive cases and 16 deaths. "To implement stringent measures to prevent further spread of the pandemic, the state government has decided to follow the prohibitory orders, (implemented) according to the State Disaster Mangement Act 2005 and other curbs till May 3, 2020 as announced by the Central government," it said.

Existing exemptions given to essential services will continue, it said..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

