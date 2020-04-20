2 cr meals served to vulnerable communities: Akshaya Patra Foundation

The Akshaya Patra Foundation on Monday claimed it has served over two crore meals to vulnerable communities likemigrant population, daily-wage labourers, industrial workers and homeless people across India during the COVID-19 related lockdown. "The Foundation has been working to serve these people every day by providing freshly cooked meals and food relief kits with essential groceries while working closely with the Government of India, various State Governments, Union Territory Administrations and civic bodies," the not-for- profit organisation said in a press release.

The relief feeding endeavour has been initiated in Andhra Pradesh, Assam, Chhattisgarh, Dadra and Nagar Haveli, Delhi and NCR, Gujarat, Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Odisha, Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu, Telangana, Tripura, Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand, the release said. Besides utilising its kitchen network to prepare meals and deliver them to the centres assigned by the authorities, Akshaya Patra has also set up essential grocery kits to distribute it in Bengaluru.

The kit contains rice, Tur Dal, oil, spices, Sambar and Rasam powder and vegetables which are known to have a long shelf-life, such as potatoes and pumpkins. Each kit has groceries sufficient for either 42 or 28 meals, the charitable organisation said.

