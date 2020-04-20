Left Menu
Jamiat Ulema-e-Hind appeals to Muslims to follow lockdown norms during Ramzan

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 20-04-2020 16:32 IST | Created: 20-04-2020 16:32 IST
Jamiat Ulema-e-Hind appeals to Muslims to follow lockdown norms during Ramzan

Prominent Muslim body Jamiat Ulema-e-Hind on Monday appealed to Muslims to adhere to the lockdown guidelines and perform all religious rituals during Ramzan, starting later this week, staying inside their homes. Jamiat Ulema-e-Hind president Maulana Arshad Madani urged Muslims to offer prayers, including special 'Taraweeh' prayers, during Ramzan at home rather than in mosques.

"In view of deadly COVID-19 that has caused death and destruction all over the world, medical experts have suggested that social distancing is only option to break the chain of spread of this dangerous virus," Madani said. Gathering of people at religious places or at any other venue is harmful and can spread the contagious virus, he said. Madani said earlier also appeal had been made to Muslims not to gather in mosques for their daily five prayers.

"Even Taraweeh prayers need to be offered at homes. There should not be a gathering of more than three worshippers and that too it is necessary for them to maintain reasonable distance," he said. 'Taraweeh' prayers are additional prayers offered during Ramzan late evening. He also appealed that priority should be given to the help of the poor and the needy.

Earlier, Jamiat general secretary Mahmood Madani had also appealed to the community to adhere to lockdown and social distancing guidelines during Ramzan. He had also urged Muslims to help the poor and ensure 'sehri' (meal before start of fasting) and 'iftar' (meal at breaking of fast) is made available for the needy.

The nationwide lockdown, which was from March 25 till April 14, has been extended to May 3 by the government to prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus. Minority Affairs Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi last Thursday had directed state waqf boards to ensure strict implementation of the lockdown and social distancing guidelines during the holy month of Ramzan.

"We should cooperate with health workers, security forces, administrative officers, sanitation workers. They are working for our safety and well-being even putting their own lives at risk in this coronavirus pandemic," Naqvi had said. "We should also demolish rumours and misinformation being spread about quarantine and isolation centres by creating awareness among people that such centres are only meant to protect people, their families and the society from the pandemic," the minister had said.

Lockdown data to guide policy formulation post-COVID 19

US Center for Disease Control CDS has invited applications for the first-ever Chief Data Officer. This is enough to indicate the importance of data analytics in the post-pandemic world. However, given the huge amount of data being generated...

