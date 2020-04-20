Left Menu
Development News Edition

New Delhi, Apr 20 (PTI) These are the top stories from the northern region at 4.30 pm.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 20-04-2020 16:36 IST | Created: 20-04-2020 16:36 IST
New Delhi, Apr 20 (PTI) These are the top stories from the northern region at 4.30 pm.

These are the top stories from the northern region at 4.30 pm. . DEL65 RJ- LD VIRUS-DEATH COVID-19: 57 fresh cases, 2 more deaths reported in Rajasthan Jaipur: Two more persons died of coronavirus in Rajasthan while 57 fresh COVID-19 cases were reported on Monday, officials said. .

DES5 RJ-VIRUS-NEWBORN  Newborn tests positive for COVID-19 in Rajasthan's Nagaur Jaipur: A newborn baby has tested positive for coronavirus in Rajasthan's Nagaur district, an official said Monday. . DEL19 JK-VIRUS-KASHMIR Four new cases of coronavirus in Kashmir Srinagar: The number of COVID-19 cases in Jammu and Kashmir has climbed to 354 as four more persons tested positive for the virus, officials said on Monday. .

DES13 UKD-LOCKDOWN-MIGRANTS Migration Commission exploring possibility of involving migrant youth in local economic activities Pithoragarh: With a large number of migrant youths returning to their villages following the lockdown, the Uttarakhand Migration Commission has begun an exercise to explore the possibility of involving them in local economic activities and help them settle in their own villages. . DES27 UP-VIRUS-CASES 76 more test COVID-19 positive in UP, total cases rise to 1,176 Lucknow: The number of coronavirus patients in Uttar Pradesh on Monday rose to 1,176, with 76 new cases being reported, the health department said. .

DES8 UP-LOCKDOWN RELAXATION No relaxation in lockdown restrictions in Lucknow, Agra, Firozabad in UP Lucknow: With no let up in COVID-19 cases in some districts of Uttar Pradesh, the administration in Lucknow, Agra and Firozabad have decided against giving any kind of relaxation during the continued lockdown. . DES20 UP-ADITYANATH-3RDLD BEREAVED Adityanath's father dies; UP CM says can't attend funeral Lucknow/New Delhi: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's father Anand Bisht died on Monday and will be cremated in Haridwar at a funeral which will not be attended by the CM, who said he is duty-bound to stay in his state. .

DES25 UP-VIRUS-KANPUR Kanpur records 17 fresh COVID-19 cases Kanpur (UP): Seventeen cases of coronavirus were detected in Kanpur city of Uttar Pradesh on Monday, taking the total number of such cases here to 74, a health official said.. .

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Six of top-10 firms add Rs 53,702 cr in m-cap; ICICI Bank leads

SpiceJet decides to send staff earning more than Rs 50,000 monthly salary on leave without pay on rotational basis: Sources.

Science News Roundup: Coronavirus forces detour for homecoming astronauts; NASA sets launch date for SpaceX U.S and more

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 22 synopsis revealed, team reaches new depths in finding Money Pit

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Lockdown data to guide policy formulation post-COVID 19

US Center for Disease Control CDS has invited applications for the first-ever Chief Data Officer. This is enough to indicate the importance of data analytics in the post-pandemic world. However, given the huge amount of data being generated...

Videos

Latest News

Thailand extends alcohol ban, health ministry says some measures could be eased

Thailand extended a nationwide ban on alcohol sales until April 30 as the number of confirmed coronavirus cases reached 2,792 on Monday, but the health ministry suggested some measures could soon be eased.The extension of the alcohol ban wi...

COVID-19: Army issues instructions for those rejoining from leave; personnel to be classified as Green, Yellow, Red

Days after starting special trains to meet the operational requirement on northern and eastern borders during COVID-19 lockdown, the Indian Army has issued instructions for personnel rejoining from leave, temporary duty and courses. Broad m...

Significant achievement in war against economic fugitives: CBI on UK court's dismissal of Vijay Mallya's plea against extradition to India. PTI ABS RDMRDM

Significant achievement in war against economic fugitives CBI on UK courts dismissal of Vijay Mallyas plea against extradition to India. PTI ABS RDMRDM...

IT-BPM firms may continue work from home till May 3

Work from home is expected to continue for employees in the information technology-business process management industry for some more time as many states like Uttar Pradesh and Karnataka have decided to continue with full lockdown without a...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020