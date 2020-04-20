New Delhi, Apr 20 (PTI) These are the top stories from the northern region at 4.30 pm.

These are the top stories from the northern region at 4.30 pm. . DEL65 RJ- LD VIRUS-DEATH COVID-19: 57 fresh cases, 2 more deaths reported in Rajasthan Jaipur: Two more persons died of coronavirus in Rajasthan while 57 fresh COVID-19 cases were reported on Monday, officials said. .

DES5 RJ-VIRUS-NEWBORN Newborn tests positive for COVID-19 in Rajasthan's Nagaur Jaipur: A newborn baby has tested positive for coronavirus in Rajasthan's Nagaur district, an official said Monday. . DEL19 JK-VIRUS-KASHMIR Four new cases of coronavirus in Kashmir Srinagar: The number of COVID-19 cases in Jammu and Kashmir has climbed to 354 as four more persons tested positive for the virus, officials said on Monday. .

DES13 UKD-LOCKDOWN-MIGRANTS Migration Commission exploring possibility of involving migrant youth in local economic activities Pithoragarh: With a large number of migrant youths returning to their villages following the lockdown, the Uttarakhand Migration Commission has begun an exercise to explore the possibility of involving them in local economic activities and help them settle in their own villages. . DES27 UP-VIRUS-CASES 76 more test COVID-19 positive in UP, total cases rise to 1,176 Lucknow: The number of coronavirus patients in Uttar Pradesh on Monday rose to 1,176, with 76 new cases being reported, the health department said. .

DES8 UP-LOCKDOWN RELAXATION No relaxation in lockdown restrictions in Lucknow, Agra, Firozabad in UP Lucknow: With no let up in COVID-19 cases in some districts of Uttar Pradesh, the administration in Lucknow, Agra and Firozabad have decided against giving any kind of relaxation during the continued lockdown. . DES20 UP-ADITYANATH-3RDLD BEREAVED Adityanath's father dies; UP CM says can't attend funeral Lucknow/New Delhi: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's father Anand Bisht died on Monday and will be cremated in Haridwar at a funeral which will not be attended by the CM, who said he is duty-bound to stay in his state. .

DES25 UP-VIRUS-KANPUR Kanpur records 17 fresh COVID-19 cases Kanpur (UP): Seventeen cases of coronavirus were detected in Kanpur city of Uttar Pradesh on Monday, taking the total number of such cases here to 74, a health official said.. .

