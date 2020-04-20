Union Minister Reddy visits ISKCON temple's community kitchen

Union Minister of State for Home Affairs G Kishan Reddy on Monday visited ISKCON temple in Dwarka on Monday, where a community kitchen had been organised for the needy amid the lockdown.

"The ISKCON movement has a global presence. It is known to serve humanity," said Reddy, lauding ISKCON temple's move to distribute food among the poor.

"Because of lockdown imposed to contain COVID-19, many daily wagers have lost their livelihood. The temple is providing food to about 5 lakh migrant workers and needy people. It is a great humanitarian effort," said the minister. (ANI)

