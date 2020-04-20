Left Menu
Development News Edition

UK court's decision against Mallya validates CBI's painstaking, meticulous investigation: officials

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 20-04-2020 17:50 IST | Created: 20-04-2020 17:21 IST
UK court's decision against Mallya validates CBI's painstaking, meticulous investigation: officials
Vijay Mallya (File Photo) Image Credit: ANI

It is a significant achievement for continuing the war against economic fugitives, an elated CBI said on Monday's verdict of a UK High Court rejecting the appeal of embattled liquor baron Vijay Mallya who had sought an order against his extradition to India. Mallya had escaped from the country after allegations of bank fraud were leveled against him for causing losses up to nearly Rs 9,000 crore to banks. "It is a significant achievement in continuing war against economic fugitives who have been managing to stay away from the judicial process in the country," CBI spokesperson RK Gaur said.

He said it also validates the "painstaking and meticulous" investigation done by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI). Mallya on Monday lost a UK High Court appeal against his extradition.

The dismissal of the appeal by the High Court came as a major achievement for the agency which has been tirelessly pursuing his extradition from the UK. The then Head of Special Investigation Team of the CBI Rakesh Asthana has been regularly attending the London hearings. The ruling by the High Court gives 64-year-old Mallya, who is on bail, 14-days to approach the UK Supreme Court. If he does not file an appeal before the UK's apex court, he would be sent to India in accordance with provisions of the India-UK Extradition Treaty.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Six of top-10 firms add Rs 53,702 cr in m-cap; ICICI Bank leads

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 22 synopsis revealed, team reaches new depths in finding Money Pit

SpiceJet decides to send staff earning more than Rs 50,000 monthly salary on leave without pay on rotational basis: Sources.

Science News Roundup: Coronavirus forces detour for homecoming astronauts; NASA sets launch date for SpaceX U.S and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Lockdown data to guide policy formulation post-COVID 19

US Center for Disease Control CDS has invited applications for the first-ever Chief Data Officer. This is enough to indicate the importance of data analytics in the post-pandemic world. However, given the huge amount of data being generated...

Videos

Latest News

U.S. House Republican leader: still no deal on more coronavirus money for small businesses

U.S. Democrats and Republicans were near agreement on Monday for extra money to help small businesses hurt by the coronavirus pandemic, a top Republican lawmaker said, but he accused Democrats of holding up a deal.We could have been done ye...

New coronavirus cases at record low in many parts of Australia

Many parts of Australia have registered record low in new COVID-19 patients, with some states even reporting nil cases in the last 24 hours. Australia has so far reported 6,619 coronavirus cases, including 71 deaths. As many as 4,258 patien...

Dentists, hair salons, beaches: Lockdowns ease but not in US

Tattoo parlors and hair salons in Denmark. Beaches in Australia. Bookstores in Germany. Nations around the world took advantage Monday of their flattening coronavirus infection curves to tentatively ease lockdowns, edging toward a new yet u...

Business as usual in Iran as malls, bazaars reopen amid coronavirus

Shopping malls and bazaars reopened in Iran on Monday despite warnings by some health officials that a new wave of coronavirus infections could ripple through the Middle Eastern country hardest hit by the pandemic. Iran has struggled to cur...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020