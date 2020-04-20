Maha: Huge fire in Palghar factory, no casualties reported

A huge fire broke out on Mondayafternoon in Palghar in Maharashtra in a factory making fibreitems for toys and two engines were on the spot along withdozens of personnel to douse the blaze, said a fire brigadeofficial, adding there were no reports of casualties as yet

The fire started at around 3:30am and smoke caused bychemicals and fibre items going up in flames could be seenfrom a distance on Palghar-Manor Road, he added

"The road leading to Arihant Industrial Corporation,where the fire broke out, has been sealed. Dousing operationsare underway," he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

