Left Menu
Development News Edition

One-third of all Odisha COVID-19 cases have Bengal link: Officials

PTI | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 20-04-2020 18:59 IST | Created: 20-04-2020 18:59 IST
One-third of all Odisha COVID-19 cases have Bengal link: Officials

Voicing concern over one- third of states 74 COVID-19 cases having West Bengal link, Odisha government on Monday asked district collectors to remain alert on people's movement and trace out all who returned from the neighbouring state in last 28 days. The state government's direction in this regard came soon after the Health and Family Welfare department said that 10 the 13 of the fresh corona cases (5 each from Bhadrak and Jajpur districts) reported within 24 hours, have West Bengal link.

"The state government has asked all the district collectors to remain alert on people returning from West Bengal. At least 24 of the state's 74 COVID-19 positive cases have West Bengal link," state government's COVID-19 Spokesperson Subroto Bagchi said during a media briefing here. He pointed out that 10 West Bengal returnees five each in Bhadrak and Jajpur district - have tested positive for COVID-19 on Monday.

Detection of more COVID-19 positive cases is a good sign as it minimizes risk and prevents uncontrolled spread, Bagchi said: "At the same time, it is a matter of concern for the state that many people work in the West Bengal and they travel between the two states. One should be very alert," he said. Bagchi said, apart from the administration, the local panchayats and urban local bodies too have a major role to play to stop the spread of the disease.

"Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Sunday accorded the power of collector to sarpanch and executive officers of different urban local bodies. These people will actually ensure detection of the people who returned from West Bengal and keep them in quarantine," he said. Meanwhile, the Health and Family Welfare Department in its official twitter handle appealed to people who returned from West Bengal, to voluntarily come forward for corona test and keep themselves in home or hospital quarantine.

" Ten persons of Bhadrak and Jajpur districts with travel history to West Bengal have tested positive for COVID- 19 during last 24 hours. All with travel history to WB during last 28 days are requested to inform the local sarpanch, BDO/Tahasildar and quarantine themselves at home," the Health and Family Welfare department said in its twitter post. Jajpur Collector Ranjan Kumar Das also appealed to people in his district to inform the administration about the persons returning from West Bengal in recent past. "We appeal, local panchayat, urban local body elected members, members of the public and all to help the administration in tracing more COVID-19 positive cases in the district," the collector said.

Apart from the fresh 10 positive cases from Bhadrak and Jajpur districts, 14 other COVID-19 afflicted people have West Bengal link. As many as eight persons detected as COVID- 19 positive at Surya Nagar area in Bhubaneswar, had also Kolkata link. "One woman from Surya Nagar visited Kolkata and she transmitted to seven others including her elderly parents in Surya Nagar," an official said calling her a "super spreader" in Odisha.

Similarly, a young girl from Kendrapara district also got infection from Kolkata where her father worked as a plumber..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 22 synopsis revealed, team reaches new depths in finding Money Pit

Six of top-10 firms add Rs 53,702 cr in m-cap; ICICI Bank leads

Tom and Jerry director Gene Deitch dies at the age of 95

SpiceJet decides to send staff earning more than Rs 50,000 monthly salary on leave without pay on rotational basis: Sources.

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Lockdown data to guide policy formulation post-COVID 19

US Center for Disease Control CDS has invited applications for the first-ever Chief Data Officer. This is enough to indicate the importance of data analytics in the post-pandemic world. However, given the huge amount of data being generated...

Videos

Latest News

Coronavirus could impact timescale for Vijay Mallya’s extradition to India

The coronavirus pandemic may impact the timescale for the extradition to India of liquor tycoon Vijay Mallya, who lost his UK High Court appeal on Monday against the Indian governments fraud and money laundering case. The Royal Courts of Ju...

Soccer-Leaders Linz become first Austrian team to re-start training

League leaders LASK Linz on Monday became the first Austrian top-flight team to re-start training amid the COVID-19 outbreak, with the players divided into small groups and observing social distancing guidelines. Austria has become one of t...

Burkina security forces accused of killing 31 unarmed civilians - rights group

International advocacy group Human Rights Watch HRW said on Monday that it believed security forces in Burkina Faso had summarily executed 31 unarmed detainees earlier this month during operations against Islamist militants. The bullet-ridd...

One more tests positive for COVID-19 in Punjab; total count 245

One more person tested positive for coronavirus in Punjab on Monday, taking the total number of cases in the state to 245. The fresh case was reported in Jalandhar, as per medical bulletin here.Out of the 245 fresh COVID-19 cases, Mohali di...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020