Man hacks into online class, indulges in indecent behaviour with girl student: NCW

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 20-04-2020 19:03 IST | Created: 20-04-2020 19:03 IST
Man hacks into online class, indulges in indecent behaviour with girl student: NCW

A student from a university in Gujarat has complained to the National Commission for Women that a man hacked into her online class and indulged in indecent behaviour with her. Expressing concern over the safety of women online, the women rights body said it has taken cognizance of the incident and written to Shivanand Jha, Director General of Police, Gujarat, to probe the matter immediately. The National Commission for Women (NCW), in a statement, said it sought strict legal action against the culprit. "The Commission takes cognizance of this incident, and is disturbed by the cybercrime committed by the miscreants, and is concerned about the online safety practices and especially the security of women on internet," it said. PTI UZM SRY

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

