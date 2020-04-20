1,211 people stranded in Pathankot sent home in JK

1,211 people stranded in Pathankot sent home in JKPTI | Jammu | Updated: 20-04-2020 19:45 IST | Created: 20-04-2020 19:45 IST
As many as 1,211 people who were quarantined in Punjab's Pathankot district for 21 days were sent home in different parts of Jammu and Kashmir on Monday, a senior official said. The people were handed over to the Kathua administration at Lakhanpur, said Kathua District Magistrate O P Bhagat.
He said the people were made to pass through a sanitisation tunnel and a team of doctors and paramedical staff recorded their temperature. The administration has arranged a fleet of buses to send these people to their homes. The official said 350 people belong to Kashmir while the rest to Jammu division.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
