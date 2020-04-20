Left Menu
Development News Edition

Arunachal CM inaugurates 'strategic bridge' over Subansiri river

PTI | Itanagar | Updated: 20-04-2020 20:10 IST | Created: 20-04-2020 20:10 IST
Arunachal CM inaugurates 'strategic bridge' over Subansiri river

Arunachal Chief Minister Pema Khandu on Monday inaugurated a revamped "strategic bridge" over Subansiri river in Upper Subansiri district, which will help supply of essential items to people of remote villages and army personnel deployed along the India-China border, amid the ongoing lockdown. The reconstruction of the bridge was completed by the Border Roads Organisation in good time despite several challenges faced by it during the lockdown imposed to contain the coronavirus outbreak, an official from the Chief Minister's Office said.

"Now this strategic 430-feet-bridge has been completed. Hassle-free communication has been restored to Daporijo, the district headquarters, and around 451 villages as well as all the forward locations along the line of actual control where our security forces are deployed," Khandu said in a video conference after inaugurating it. The bridge has been named after martyr Hangpan Dada, who laid down his life fighting terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir and was posthumously awarded the Ashoka Chakra.

The structure was in a dilapidated condition and movement of vehicles over the bridge was restricted as it could collapse any time. The state government had taken up the issue of its reconstruction with the Centre. The work was subsequently entrusted to the BRO under the Project Arunank, the official said, adding that the implementing agency had commenced construction activities on March 17.

The bridge also connects the Siang belt with Upper Subansiri district. BRO sources said construction of the bridge was taken amid COVID-19 scare to ensure that essential supply including ration, medical stuff and other basic necessities reach the villages and army men along the international border.

The loading capacity of the bridge has also been strengthened, they added..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Tom and Jerry director Gene Deitch dies at the age of 95

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 22 synopsis revealed, team reaches new depths in finding Money Pit

Six of top-10 firms add Rs 53,702 cr in m-cap; ICICI Bank leads

SpiceJet decides to send staff earning more than Rs 50,000 monthly salary on leave without pay on rotational basis: Sources.

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Lockdown data to guide policy formulation post-COVID 19

US Center for Disease Control CDS has invited applications for the first-ever Chief Data Officer. This is enough to indicate the importance of data analytics in the post-pandemic world. However, given the huge amount of data being generated...

Videos

Latest News

Fight against COVID-19 can be won through patience, self- confidence: J'khand guv

Jharkhand Governor Droupadi Murmu on Monday said the fight against novel coronavirus can be work through patience and self-confidence. She said some government offices have opened as per the Centres guidelines and appealed to the people to ...

UK virus death toll rises by 449 to 16,509: ministry

A total of 16,509 people hospitalised with coronavirus in Britain have now died, health ministry figures showed Monday, up by 449 -- the lowest daily toll for a fortnightFigures are however always lower on a Monday due to reporting delays o...

Israel's Netanyahu, Gantz to form emergency government - TV report

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his centrist election rival Benny Gantz have reached an agreement to form a coalition government that would end a year of political deadlock, Israels Channel 12 News reported on Monday.Officials...

Lockdown: Mumbai cop hangs self, family stranded in Sangli

A 27-year-old woman constable allegedly committed suicide on Monday afternoon in the SRPF Camp in Goregaon in the metropolis and her family in Sangli claimed they were unable to secure permission to come here amid the lockdown for the coron...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020