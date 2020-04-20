Left Menu
Development News Edition

UP: Policeman who thrashed three siblings for defying lockdown suspended

PTI | Badaun | Updated: 20-04-2020 20:10 IST | Created: 20-04-2020 20:10 IST
UP: Policeman who thrashed three siblings for defying lockdown suspended

A policeman was suspended on Monday for allegedly beating up of a farmer's son and two teenage daughters here for defying lockdown. The action against beat constable Kale Singh was taken after Senior Superintendent of Police Ashok Kumar Tripathi ordered a probe into the matter.

The incident took place in Utrarna village in Musajhag area here when Jitin, son of Satyapal Singh Yadav, was unloading hay from a tractor-trolley, according to the police complaint. Singh arrived there and began hitting Jitin but left when his family members intervened. However, he returned after some time with his colleagues, dragged Jitin out of his house and started thrashing him, it was alleged in the complaint. Jitin's two sisters - Shivani (14) and Shivali (18) - too were beaten by the police when they came to the rescue of their brother, the complaint said. The injured were hospitalised and their condition is stable. Taking note of the incident, Tripathi had directed Superintendent of Police (City) Jitendra Kumar Srivastava to probe the matter.

“The accused constable Kale Singh has been suspended. I am awaiting for the detailed report in the matter," Tripathi said. Meanwhile, Srivastava visited the village and recorded the statement of the victims and villagers.

Former MP and Samajwadi Party leader Dharmendra Yadav criticised the police action..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Tom and Jerry director Gene Deitch dies at the age of 95

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 22 synopsis revealed, team reaches new depths in finding Money Pit

Six of top-10 firms add Rs 53,702 cr in m-cap; ICICI Bank leads

SpiceJet decides to send staff earning more than Rs 50,000 monthly salary on leave without pay on rotational basis: Sources.

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Lockdown data to guide policy formulation post-COVID 19

US Center for Disease Control CDS has invited applications for the first-ever Chief Data Officer. This is enough to indicate the importance of data analytics in the post-pandemic world. However, given the huge amount of data being generated...

Videos

Latest News

Fight against COVID-19 can be won through patience, self- confidence: J'khand guv

Jharkhand Governor Droupadi Murmu on Monday said the fight against novel coronavirus can be work through patience and self-confidence. She said some government offices have opened as per the Centres guidelines and appealed to the people to ...

UK virus death toll rises by 449 to 16,509: ministry

A total of 16,509 people hospitalised with coronavirus in Britain have now died, health ministry figures showed Monday, up by 449 -- the lowest daily toll for a fortnightFigures are however always lower on a Monday due to reporting delays o...

Israel's Netanyahu, Gantz to form emergency government - TV report

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his centrist election rival Benny Gantz have reached an agreement to form a coalition government that would end a year of political deadlock, Israels Channel 12 News reported on Monday.Officials...

Lockdown: Mumbai cop hangs self, family stranded in Sangli

A 27-year-old woman constable allegedly committed suicide on Monday afternoon in the SRPF Camp in Goregaon in the metropolis and her family in Sangli claimed they were unable to secure permission to come here amid the lockdown for the coron...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020