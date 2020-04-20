Left Menu
Coronavirus kills 8 more in Gujarat; toll rises to 71

PTI | Ahmedabad | Updated: 20-04-2020 20:36 IST | Created: 20-04-2020 20:36 IST
Coronavirus kills 8 more in Gujarat; toll rises to 71

The death toll due to COVID-19 in Gujarat rose to 71 on Monday after eight more patients succumbed to the infection in the last 24 hours, state health department officials said. Out of these eight patients, six died in Ahmedabad, taking the toll in the city to 34, and in Ahmedabad district to 38.

As many as 25 COVID-19 patients who have died in Ahmemdabad are from areas that have been placed under curfew since last week as a precautionary measure, Principal Secretary (Health), Jayanti Ravi said. Two other patients died in Surat in last 24 hours, she said.

Out of the total 71 deaths, 38 were in Ahmedabad. Surat has reported 10 deaths, Vadodara 7 deaths, Bhavnagar four deaths, two deaths each were in Anand, Gandhinagar and Panachmahal, while one death each has been reported from Bharuch, Patan, Kutch, Botad, Jamnagar and Arravali, she said.

