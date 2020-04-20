59 arrested for attacking health officials in Bengaluru

As many as 59 people were arrested on Monday for attacking police and health officials at the minority dominated Padarayanapura in the city when they went to quarantine some people, police said. Condemning the attack, Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa termed it an act of goondaism and directed police to take stringent action against the culprits.

"Fifty-nine people have been arrested (in Padarayanapura) and have been taken into custody. The people attacked the officials who had gone to quarantine some people who were the primary and secondary contacts of three COVID-19 patients," a police officer said.

A large number of people, mostly youths from the minority community poured on to the road on Sunday and thrashed the health workers who had gone to quarantine some people who were the primary and secondary contacts of coronavirus patients,police said. The officials were allegedly beaten black and blue.

Some local residents who went to the rescue of these officials were also thrashed. According to police, one among the arrested is a woman by name Firoza who had allegedly instigated the mob to attack the health and police officials.

Subsequently, a large number of police personnel were deployed in the area to avert any untoward incident and to quarantine those who are suspected to be infected with COVID- 19. Blowing sirens, a strong contingent of policemen carried out a flag march in the area.

The Bengaluru police commissioner Bhaskar Rao later called on Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa and briefed him about the situation in Padayarayanapura. In one of the FIRs police alleged that the mob raised slogans "Kill police.Don't spare them." The miscreants were holding sticks, stones and one of them was even having knife in the hand, police alleged.

The violent incident drew angry reactions from various quarters. "Yesterday's incident at Padarayanapura, is in an act of goondaism against police, health and BBMP (civic body) officials.

They have destroyed the barricades erected there and chairs used by government staff there," Yediyurappa said. Speaking to reporters here, the chief minister said he had discussed the incident last night, and the Home minister and police were taking all steps to maintain law and order.

The attack against officials cannot be tolerated," he added. Home minister Basavaraj Bommai said an incident like the one at Padayarayanapura will not be tolerated.

"We won't tolerate such acts by anyone.We have arrested 59 people. Five FIRs have been registered," the minister said. Bommai, who visited the area took the senior police officials to task for not being present on the spot when the incident took place.

"Where were you? What were you doing when the incident happened?" he questioned a senior police officer. Later, talking to reporters, Bommai said, "We will demonstrate to the people what is containment zone, what is seal down and what is police action." Condemning the incident, Health minister B Srimulu warned those who indulged in such activities.

"Our government will take appropriate steps against those who indulged in the attack on health officials and police officials who had gone there to protect them," he tweeted. BJP's firebrand MP Shobha Karandlaje reacted sharply.

"Seculars attack CoronaWarriors when they were quarantining the secondary contacts of Covid19 in Padarayanapura of BLR. While HealthcareHeroes are working overnight to contain CoronaPandemic, these morons are assaulting our heroes! Let's not be soft on these anti-nationals!" Karandlaje tweeted.

Former chief ministers Siddaramaiah and H D Kumaraswamy too condemned the incident and demanded action against the culprits. The Congress MLA from the area B Z Zameer Ahmed Khan, while condemning the incident, sought to know why the health workers and police officials went to the area late in the night and not in the morning.

"Why did the police and the health workers go in the night when I had told the BBMP Commissioner that I will take them at 10 am?" Khan asked. Khan said the assailants were uneducated labourers who didn't know what they were doing.

The chief minister slammed Khan for his statement and said his statement is "height of irresponsibility." He reminded him that the government does not have to seek his permission to carry out its duties. The BJP's Karnataka state president Nalin Kumar Kateel MP on Monday said those who attacked healthcare workers and police should be sternly dealt with and booked for treason.

Padarayanapura and Bapuji Nagar were among the first areas to be completely sealed as people were not abiding by the prohibitory orders under Section 144 of the CrPC..

